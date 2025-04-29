Flow Wins 2025 LUX Audience Award

BRUSSELS: The animated film Flow by Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis, was declared the winner of the 2025 LUX Audience Award at a ceremony held in the European Parliament hemicycle in Brussels on 29 April 2025.

The four other films shortlisted for the award were Animal by Greek director Sofia Exarchou, Dahomey by French director Mati Diop, Intercepted by Ukranian director Oksana Karpovych, and Julie Keeps Quiet by Belgian director Leonardo van Dijl.

Flow / Straume is a coproduction between Latvia, France and Belgium, produced by Dream Well Studio, coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, and the French regional funds.