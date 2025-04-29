The New Year That Never Came Wins Big at Gopo Awards Gala

BUCHAREST: Romanian/Serbian coproduction The New Year That Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu received 10 awards, including Best Long Film, Best Director and Best Debut Film, at the 19th Gopo Awards held at the „I.L. Caragiale” National Theatre in Bucharest on 29 April 2025.

The New Year That Never Came also won in the Script, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Editing, Production Design, Sound, and Make-up & Hair Styling categories.

Alice On & Off by Isabela Tent received the award for Best Documentary.

The winners were voted by over 750 professionals, with the ballot procedure supervised again by PwC Romania.

The Gopo Awards Gala 2025 was organised by Romanian Film Promotion with support from the Romanian Film Centre and Babel Communications.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Long Film:

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Best Director:

Bogdan Mureșanu for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best Leading Actor:

Adrian Văncică in The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best Leading Actress:

Nicoleta Hâncu in The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ciprian Chiricheș in Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Best Supporting Actress:

Alina Berzunțeanu in Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best Screenplay:

Bogdan Mureșanu for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best Cinematographer:

Andrei Butică for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Best Editing:

Vanja Kovačević, Mircea Lăcătuș for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best Sound:

Sebastian Zsemlye for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best Original Music:

Marius Leftărache, Nikita Dembinski for Nasty (Romania)

Best Production Design:

Iulia Fulicea, Victor Fulicea for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best Costumes:

Viorica Petrovici for Holy Week / Săptămâna mare (Romania, Switzerland)

Best Make-up and Hair Styling:

Iulia Roșeanu, Domnica Bodogan for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best Debut Film:

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Best Documentary:

Alice On & Off (Romania)

Directed by Isabela Tent

Best Short Fiction Film:

@Tiktok_Cowboy (Romania)

Directed by Anastaseu Ștefan

Best Short Animated Film:

White Noise (Romania)

Directed by Alexia-Ioana Badea

Best Newcomer:

Ciprian Chiujdea in Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Best European Film:

The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by A24

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Distributed by Bad Unicorn

Audience Award (for the Most Successful Domestic Film at the Box Office in 2024):

Buzz House: The Movie (Romania)

Directed by Florin Babei

Produced by Vidra Productions

Romanian Society of Cinematographers (RSC) Award:

Alex Sterian for The Marriage / Căsătoria (Romania)

Directed by Mihai Bendeac

Produced by Vertical Content

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Actress Ioana Pavelescu

Career Awards:

Film director Dan Pița

Director of photography Florin Mihăilescu

Special Award:

Gaffer Ion Olteanu