Splendid Palace in Riga Names One of Its Auditoriums Flow Hall

RIGA: The Splendid Palace cinema in Riga has named its Small Hall Flow Hall / Straumes zāle, to honour Gints Zilbalodis’ animated film and its contribution to the worldwide recognition of Latvian cinema.

The Small Hall of the Splendid Palace cinema is the hall of the former Spartaks cinema, which was rebuilt in 1998 and added to the Splendid Palace cinema. It was the first cinema theatre in Latvia to screen stereo cinema and 3D films.

Flow / Straume is a coproduction between Latvia, France and Belgium, produced by Dream Well Studio, coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, and the French regional funds.