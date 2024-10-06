PRODUCTION: Estonian Director Tõnis Pill in Postproduction with Fränk

TALLINN: Estonian director Tõnis Pill is currently in postproduction with his debut feature Fränk, which is set to be released in the spring of 2025. This 100% Estonian coproduction is produced by leading company Allfilm .

Following a serious domestic violence incident, 13-year-old Paul arrives in an unfamiliar town where in his pursuit of happiness he makes one bad decision after another. His seemingly inevitable downfall is thwarted, however, by a strange disabled man.

The film stars Derek Leheste, Oskar Seeman and Tõru Kannimäe, and the other roles include Märt Pius, Priit Voigemast, Tiina Tauraite, Katariina Tamm, Oliver Kõvask, Jekaterina Linnamäe, Märt Avandi and others.

“Fränk is a beautiful yet gritty story about a young, lost soul. While primarily aimed at a teenage audience, it also has the potential to resonate with adults and to be well-received by festivals. It has been a pleasure working with the team of young filmmakers, and I truly believe their dedication shines through on screen”, producer Ivo Felt told FNE.

Ivo Felt and Johanna Trass are producing through Estonian Allfilm. The coproducers are Rain Rannu and Tõnu Hiielaid of Tallifornia, and Alvar Kõue and Henri Savitski of High Voltage.

The project was supported by the Estonian Film Foundation with 500,000 EUR and 130,000 EUR in 2023 and 2024. The total budget is approximately 1 m EUR.

Fränk was shot in the summer of 2023 on locations near Tallinn.

Born in 1992, Tõnis Pill was an additional second assistant director for the Estonian shooting of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020). He also worked for Robbie Vicencio’s Counterpoint (2016), and he directed the short film Homebound (2018).

Production Information:

Producer:

Allfilm (Estonia)

Ivo Felt: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Tallifornia (Estonia)

High Voltage (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Tõnis Pill

Screenwriter: Tõnis Pill

Co-screenwriter: Laura Raud, ESG

Cinematographer: Peter Kollanyi

Editor: Moonika Raidam

Sound designer: Aleksandra Koel-Tsupsman

Production designer: Kaia Tungal

Costume designer: Liis Plato

Make-up artist: Liisi Põllumaa