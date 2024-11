TALLINN: The international short film and animation festival PÖFF Shorts , taking place within the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , announced its winners on 16 November 2024.

The winners of the Shorts Live-Action, Animation and National Competitions will all be eligible for qualifying for an Academy Award should they fulfil the academy's requirements.

The PÖFF Shorts' European Film Academy candidate for Nomination for European Film Award Best Short Film - Prix Vimeo and the Rebels with a Cause winner will be announced on 23 November 2024 at the Black Nights Film Festival's closing ceremony.

