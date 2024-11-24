24-11-2024

Winners of 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event

    TALLINN: The Mongolian film Silent City Driver by Sengedorj Janchivdorj received the Grand Prix for Best Film at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which was held 8 – 24 November 2024.

    The awards were announced on 23 November in the festival’s six competition programmes as well as PÖFF’s youth and children’s film sub-festival Just Film.

    After a week of networking, presentations, panel discussions and meetings, Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event celebrated the most outstanding projects with the awards ceremony on 23 November 2024. Seventeen awards were handed out to film projects in scriptwriting, development or postproduction, with additional two awards recognising promising producers. For the first time, the guests have had the opportunity to vote for their favourite projects in each category.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION:

    Grand Prix for the Best Film:
    Silent City Driver (Mongolia)
    Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj

    Best Director Award:
    Nir Bergman for Pink Lady (Israel)

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Claudia Becerril Bulos for Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico)
    Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

    Best Script Award:
    Seyfettin Tokmak for Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico)

    Best Actress Award:
    Pirjo Lonka and Elina Knihtilä in 100 Liters of Gold (Finland, Italy)
    Directed by Teemu Nikki

    Best Actor Award:
    Lee Hyo-Ye in The Loop (South Korea)
    Directed by Sang Beom Koo

    Best Original Score Award:
    Alyana Cabral and Moe Cabral for Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Philippines, Singapore, Italy)
    Directed by Petersen Vargas

    Best Production Design Award:
    Munkhbat Shirnen for Silent City Driver (Mongolia)
    Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj

    FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION:

    Best Film Award:
    No Dogs Allowed (Germany)
    Directed by Steve Bache

    Best Director:
    Diego Figueroa for A Yard of Jackals (Chile, Spain)

    Special Prize:
    The cast: Sein Jin, Jae-Hyun Kim, Da-Nu Nam, Candyce Weir, Jedd Sharp, Morgan Derera, Sangbum Kang in Mongrels (Canada)
    Directed by Jerome Yoo

    Special Prize:
    Director Edgardo Pistone for Ciao Bambino (Italy)

    BALTIC FILM COMPETITION:

    Best Baltic Film:
    The Southern Chronicles (Lithuania, Estonia)
    Directed by Ignas Miškinis
    Produced by IN SCRIPT
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film CentreLRT

    Best Baltic Director:
    Drowning Dry / Sesės (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareiša 
    Produced by Afterschool production
    Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of LatviaEurimagesLRTLatvian broadcaster 

    CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITON:

    Best Film Award:
    The Brothers Kitaura (Japan)
    Directed by Masaki Tsujino

    Best Director Award:
    Dechen Roder for I, The Song (Bhutan, Norway, Italy, France)

    Special Mention:
    Fishgirl (Ecuador)
    Directed by Javier Cutrona

    REBELS WITH A CAUSE COMPETITION:

    Award for the Best Film:
    Protected Men (Germany)
    Directed by Irene von Alberti

    Best Director Award:
    Ruiqi Lu for Contact Lens (China)

    DOC@PÖFF COMPETITION:

    Award for the Best Film:
    The Watchman (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Victoire Bonin, Lou de Pontavice

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Linas Žiūra for Murmuring Hearts (Lithuania, France)
    Directed by Vytautas Puidokas

    Jury Special Prize:
    Black Gold (Portugal)
    Directed by Takashi Sugimoto

    AUDIENCE AWARD:
    Pyre (India)
    Directed by Vinod Kapri

    FIPRESCI AWARD:
    Mongrels (Canada)

    LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:
    Estonian film director Peeter Simm
    Georgian film director Lana Gogoberidze

    BRUNO O'YA YOUNG ACTOR SCHOLARSHIP:
    Märten Metsaviir

    YOUTH AND CHILDREN FILM FESTIVAL JUST FILM AWARDS:

    Just Film # Young Filmmaker Award:
    40 Days for Inge (Estonia)
    Directed by Betra Käsper

    Just Film Toddler’s Jury Best Film Award:
    Niko - Beyond the Northern Light (Finland, Germany, Ireland, Denmark)
    Directed by Kari Juusonen

    Just Film Children’s Best Film Award:
    I Accidentally Wrote A Book! / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Nóra Lakos
    Produced by  JUNO11 Pictures
    Coproduced by Dutch BIND
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Nederlands Filmfonds, Eurimages 

    Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award:
    Kontra (Denmark)
    Directed by Jonas Risvig

    Jury Special Mention:
    Rolling Papers (Estonia) 
    Directed by Meel Paliale

    Just Film ECFA Award:
    Living Large / Život k sežrání (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Kristina Dufková
    Produced by Barletta
    Coproduced by NovinskiMagiclab, Novanima Productions
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund 

    Just Film Grand Prix:
    Kontra (Denmark)
    Directed by Jonas Risvig

    INDUSTRY@TALLIN & BALTIC EVENT:

    European Genre Forum:

    Main Award:
    The Dark Architect (Finland, Estonia)
    Directed by Risto Tuominen
    source: POFFProduced by MRP Matila Röhr Productions OY
    Coproduced by Taska Film (taska.ee)

    Special Mention:
    Vyrkolax (Greece)
    Directed by Achilleas Gatsopoulos

    Public Favourite Award:
    Neighbour (Estonia)
    Directed by Oskar Lehemaa
    Produced by Stellar Film

    Script Pool:

    Script Pool Award:
    Kingpins (Latvia)
    Directed by Kristians Riekstins
    Produced by Mima Films

    Public Favourite Award:
    Fabula Rasa (Germany, Luxembourg, Canada)
    Written by Miriam Suad Bühler, Maurice Sinner

    Works in Progress:

    Best International Project:
    LATE SHIFT (a.k.a KINDNESS) (Greece)
    Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos

    Special Mention:
    Wolves (Switzerland)
    Directed by Jonas Ulrich

    Public Favourite Award:
    Interior (Germany)
    Directed by Pascal Schuh

    Best Baltic Project:
    Renovation (Lithuania, Latvia)
    Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
    Coproduced by Mima Films

    Public Favourite Award:
    Sand in Your Hair (Lithuania)
    Directed by Mantas Verbiejus
    Produced by Fralita Films

    The Best Just Film Project:
    Emi (Argentina, Uruguay)
    Directed by Ezequiel Erriquez Mena

    Public Favourite Award:
    The River (Chile, Argentina)
    Directed by Cristóbal García

    Baltic Event Co-Production Market:

    Eurimages Co-Production Development Award for the Best Project:
    The Worker (Germany, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Eliza Petkova
    Produced by ROW Pictures GmbH
    Coproduced by Fourmat Film GmbH

    Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:
    English Lesson (Ukraine, Estonia, Sweden, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Ivan Tymchenko
    Produced by SvitlorforFilm

    Public Favourite Award:
    Push The Button (Norway, Sweden, Denmark)
    Directed by Anton Källrot

    Producers Network Prize:
    Yann Sochaczewski and Miriam Kunde for AMY – Great Adventures on Little Paws! (Germany)

    Rūta Petronytė and Justinas Pocius for The Flood (Lithuania)
    Produced by Smart Casual

    Enterprise Estonia Film Award for the Best Estonian Project:
    The Code of Thule (Estonia)
    Written by Leana Jalukse, Peep Ehasalu, Rein Pakk, Uwe Lützen
    Produced by Oree Films

