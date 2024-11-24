Winners of 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event

The awards were announced on 23 November in the festival’s six competition programmes as well as PÖFF’s youth and children’s film sub-festival Just Film.
After a week of networking, presentations, panel discussions and meetings, Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event celebrated the most outstanding projects with the awards ceremony on 23 November 2024. Seventeen awards were handed out to film projects in scriptwriting, development or postproduction, with additional two awards recognising promising producers. For the first time, the guests have had the opportunity to vote for their favourite projects in each category.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION:
Grand Prix for the Best Film:
Silent City Driver (Mongolia)
Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj
Best Director Award:
Nir Bergman for Pink Lady (Israel)
Best Cinematography Award:
Claudia Becerril Bulos for Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico)
Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak
Best Script Award:
Seyfettin Tokmak for Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico)
Best Actress Award:
Pirjo Lonka and Elina Knihtilä in 100 Liters of Gold (Finland, Italy)
Directed by Teemu Nikki
Best Actor Award:
Lee Hyo-Ye in The Loop (South Korea)
Directed by Sang Beom Koo
Best Original Score Award:
Alyana Cabral and Moe Cabral for Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Philippines, Singapore, Italy)
Directed by Petersen Vargas
Best Production Design Award:
Munkhbat Shirnen for Silent City Driver (Mongolia)
Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj
FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION:
Best Film Award:
No Dogs Allowed (Germany)
Directed by Steve Bache
Best Director:
Diego Figueroa for A Yard of Jackals (Chile, Spain)
Special Prize:
The cast: Sein Jin, Jae-Hyun Kim, Da-Nu Nam, Candyce Weir, Jedd Sharp, Morgan Derera, Sangbum Kang in Mongrels (Canada)
Directed by Jerome Yoo
Special Prize:
Director Edgardo Pistone for Ciao Bambino (Italy)
BALTIC FILM COMPETITION:
Best Baltic Film:
The Southern Chronicles (Lithuania, Estonia)
Directed by Ignas Miškinis
Produced by IN SCRIPT
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, LRT
Best Baltic Director:
Drowning Dry / Sesės (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
Produced by Afterschool production
Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, Latvian broadcaster
CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITON:
Best Film Award:
The Brothers Kitaura (Japan)
Directed by Masaki Tsujino
Best Director Award:
Dechen Roder for I, The Song (Bhutan, Norway, Italy, France)
Special Mention:
Fishgirl (Ecuador)
Directed by Javier Cutrona
REBELS WITH A CAUSE COMPETITION:
Award for the Best Film:
Protected Men (Germany)
Directed by Irene von Alberti
Best Director Award:
Ruiqi Lu for Contact Lens (China)
DOC@PÖFF COMPETITION:
Award for the Best Film:
The Watchman (France, Belgium)
Directed by Victoire Bonin, Lou de Pontavice
Best Cinematography Award:
Linas Žiūra for Murmuring Hearts (Lithuania, France)
Directed by Vytautas Puidokas
Jury Special Prize:
Black Gold (Portugal)
Directed by Takashi Sugimoto
AUDIENCE AWARD:
Pyre (India)
Directed by Vinod Kapri
FIPRESCI AWARD:
Mongrels (Canada)
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:
Estonian film director Peeter Simm
Georgian film director Lana Gogoberidze
BRUNO O'YA YOUNG ACTOR SCHOLARSHIP:
Märten Metsaviir
YOUTH AND CHILDREN FILM FESTIVAL JUST FILM AWARDS:
Just Film # Young Filmmaker Award:
40 Days for Inge (Estonia)
Directed by Betra Käsper
Just Film Toddler’s Jury Best Film Award:
Niko - Beyond the Northern Light (Finland, Germany, Ireland, Denmark)
Directed by Kari Juusonen
Just Film Children’s Best Film Award:
I Accidentally Wrote A Book! / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)
Directed by Nóra Lakos
Produced by JUNO11 Pictures
Coproduced by Dutch BIND
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Nederlands Filmfonds, Eurimages
Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award:
Kontra (Denmark)
Directed by Jonas Risvig
Jury Special Mention:
Rolling Papers (Estonia)
Directed by Meel Paliale
Just Film ECFA Award:
Living Large / Život k sežrání (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Kristina Dufková
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund
Just Film Grand Prix:
Kontra (Denmark)
Directed by Jonas Risvig
INDUSTRY@TALLIN & BALTIC EVENT:
European Genre Forum:
Main Award:
The Dark Architect (Finland, Estonia)
Directed by Risto Tuominen
Produced by MRP Matila Röhr Productions OY
Coproduced by Taska Film (taska.ee)
Special Mention:
Vyrkolax (Greece)
Directed by Achilleas Gatsopoulos
Public Favourite Award:
Neighbour (Estonia)
Directed by Oskar Lehemaa
Produced by Stellar Film
Script Pool:
Script Pool Award:
Kingpins (Latvia)
Directed by Kristians Riekstins
Produced by Mima Films
Public Favourite Award:
Fabula Rasa (Germany, Luxembourg, Canada)
Written by Miriam Suad Bühler, Maurice Sinner
Works in Progress:
Best International Project:
LATE SHIFT (a.k.a KINDNESS) (Greece)
Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos
Special Mention:
Wolves (Switzerland)
Directed by Jonas Ulrich
Public Favourite Award:
Interior (Germany)
Directed by Pascal Schuh
Best Baltic Project:
Renovation (Lithuania, Latvia)
Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Coproduced by Mima Films
Public Favourite Award:
Sand in Your Hair (Lithuania)
Directed by Mantas Verbiejus
Produced by Fralita Films
The Best Just Film Project:
Emi (Argentina, Uruguay)
Directed by Ezequiel Erriquez Mena
Public Favourite Award:
The River (Chile, Argentina)
Directed by Cristóbal García
Baltic Event Co-Production Market:
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award for the Best Project:
The Worker (Germany, Bulgaria)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Produced by ROW Pictures GmbH
Coproduced by Fourmat Film GmbH
Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:
English Lesson (Ukraine, Estonia, Sweden, Czech Republic)
Directed by Ivan Tymchenko
Produced by SvitlorforFilm
Public Favourite Award:
Push The Button (Norway, Sweden, Denmark)
Directed by Anton Källrot
Producers Network Prize:
Yann Sochaczewski and Miriam Kunde for AMY – Great Adventures on Little Paws! (Germany)
Rūta Petronytė and Justinas Pocius for The Flood (Lithuania)
Produced by Smart Casual
Enterprise Estonia Film Award for the Best Estonian Project:
The Code of Thule (Estonia)
Written by Leana Jalukse, Peep Ehasalu, Rein Pakk, Uwe Lützen
Produced by Oree Films
