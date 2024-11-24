Winners of 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event

TALLINN: The Mongolian film Silent City Driver by Sengedorj Janchivdorj received the Grand Prix for Best Film at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), which was held 8 – 24 November 2024.

The awards were announced on 23 November in the festival’s six competition programmes as well as PÖFF’s youth and children’s film sub-festival Just Film.

After a week of networking, presentations, panel discussions and meetings, Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event celebrated the most outstanding projects with the awards ceremony on 23 November 2024. Seventeen awards were handed out to film projects in scriptwriting, development or postproduction, with additional two awards recognising promising producers. For the first time, the guests have had the opportunity to vote for their favourite projects in each category.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION:

Grand Prix for the Best Film:

Silent City Driver (Mongolia)

Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj

Best Director Award:

Nir Bergman for Pink Lady (Israel)

Best Cinematography Award:

Claudia Becerril Bulos for Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico)

Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

Best Script Award:

Seyfettin Tokmak for Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico)

Best Actress Award:

Pirjo Lonka and Elina Knihtilä in 100 Liters of Gold (Finland, Italy)

Directed by Teemu Nikki

Best Actor Award:

Lee Hyo-Ye in The Loop (South Korea)

Directed by Sang Beom Koo

Best Original Score Award:

Alyana Cabral and Moe Cabral for Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Philippines, Singapore, Italy)

Directed by Petersen Vargas

Best Production Design Award:

Munkhbat Shirnen for Silent City Driver (Mongolia)

Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj

FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION:

Best Film Award:

No Dogs Allowed (Germany)

Directed by Steve Bache

Best Director:

Diego Figueroa for A Yard of Jackals (Chile, Spain)

Special Prize:

The cast: Sein Jin, Jae-Hyun Kim, Da-Nu Nam, Candyce Weir, Jedd Sharp, Morgan Derera, Sangbum Kang in Mongrels (Canada)

Directed by Jerome Yoo

Special Prize:

Director Edgardo Pistone for Ciao Bambino (Italy)

BALTIC FILM COMPETITION:

Best Baltic Film:

The Southern Chronicles (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Ignas Miškinis

Produced by IN SCRIPT

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, LRT

Best Baltic Director:

Drowning Dry / Sesės (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by Afterschool production

Coproduced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, Latvian broadcaster

CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITON:

Best Film Award:

The Brothers Kitaura (Japan)

Directed by Masaki Tsujino

Best Director Award:

Dechen Roder for I, The Song (Bhutan, Norway, Italy, France)

Special Mention:

Fishgirl (Ecuador)

Directed by Javier Cutrona

REBELS WITH A CAUSE COMPETITION:

Award for the Best Film:

Protected Men (Germany)

Directed by Irene von Alberti

Best Director Award:

Ruiqi Lu for Contact Lens (China)

DOC@PÖFF COMPETITION:

Award for the Best Film:

The Watchman (France, Belgium)

Directed by Victoire Bonin, Lou de Pontavice

Best Cinematography Award:

Linas Žiūra for Murmuring Hearts (Lithuania, France)

Directed by Vytautas Puidokas

Jury Special Prize:

Black Gold (Portugal)

Directed by Takashi Sugimoto

AUDIENCE AWARD:

Pyre (India)

Directed by Vinod Kapri

FIPRESCI AWARD:

Mongrels (Canada)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

Estonian film director Peeter Simm

Georgian film director Lana Gogoberidze



BRUNO O'YA YOUNG ACTOR SCHOLARSHIP:

Märten Metsaviir

YOUTH AND CHILDREN FILM FESTIVAL JUST FILM AWARDS:

Just Film # Young Filmmaker Award:

40 Days for Inge (Estonia)

Directed by Betra Käsper



Just Film Toddler’s Jury Best Film Award:

Niko - Beyond the Northern Light (Finland, Germany, Ireland, Denmark)

Directed by Kari Juusonen



Just Film Children’s Best Film Award:

I Accidentally Wrote A Book! / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet (Hungary, the Netherlands)

Directed by Nóra Lakos

Produced by JUNO11 Pictures

Coproduced by Dutch BIND

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Nederlands Filmfonds, Eurimages



Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award:

Kontra (Denmark)

Directed by Jonas Risvig



Jury Special Mention:

Rolling Papers (Estonia)

Directed by Meel Paliale



Just Film ECFA Award:

Living Large / Život k sežrání (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Kristina Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund



Just Film Grand Prix:

Kontra (Denmark)

Directed by Jonas Risvig



INDUSTRY@TALLIN & BALTIC EVENT:

European Genre Forum:

Main Award:

The Dark Architect (Finland, Estonia)

Directed by Risto Tuominen

Produced by MRP Matila Röhr Productions OY

Coproduced by Taska Film (taska.ee)

Special Mention:

Vyrkolax (Greece)

Directed by Achilleas Gatsopoulos

Public Favourite Award:

Neighbour (Estonia)

Directed by Oskar Lehemaa

Produced by Stellar Film

Script Pool:

Script Pool Award:

Kingpins (Latvia)

Directed by Kristians Riekstins

Produced by Mima Films

Public Favourite Award:

Fabula Rasa (Germany, Luxembourg, Canada)

Written by Miriam Suad Bühler, Maurice Sinner

Works in Progress:

Best International Project:

LATE SHIFT (a.k.a KINDNESS) (Greece)

Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos

Special Mention:

Wolves (Switzerland)

Directed by Jonas Ulrich

Public Favourite Award:

Interior (Germany)

Directed by Pascal Schuh

Best Baltic Project:

Renovation (Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Coproduced by Mima Films

Public Favourite Award:

Sand in Your Hair (Lithuania)

Directed by Mantas Verbiejus

Produced by Fralita Films

The Best Just Film Project:

Emi (Argentina, Uruguay)

Directed by Ezequiel Erriquez Mena

Public Favourite Award:

The River (Chile, Argentina)

Directed by Cristóbal García

Baltic Event Co-Production Market:

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award for the Best Project:

The Worker (Germany, Bulgaria)

Directed by Eliza Petkova

Produced by ROW Pictures GmbH

Coproduced by Fourmat Film GmbH

Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:

English Lesson (Ukraine, Estonia, Sweden, Czech Republic)

Directed by Ivan Tymchenko

Produced by SvitlorforFilm

Public Favourite Award:

Push The Button (Norway, Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Anton Källrot

Producers Network Prize:

Yann Sochaczewski and Miriam Kunde for AMY – Great Adventures on Little Paws! (Germany)

Rūta Petronytė and Justinas Pocius for The Flood (Lithuania)

Produced by Smart Casual

Enterprise Estonia Film Award for the Best Estonian Project:

The Code of Thule (Estonia)

Written by Leana Jalukse, Peep Ehasalu, Rein Pakk, Uwe Lützen

Produced by Oree Films

