Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024 Announces Baltic Film Competition Selection

TALLINN: Sixteen films, including six world premieres and two international premieres, will screen in the Baltic Film Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF , 8 – 24 November 2024).

"The Baltic Film Competition has two missions: to debut the freshest and boldest Baltic films of any genre as first screenings or international premieres. Secondly, to showcase award-winning Baltic films to audiences, celebrating their recent successes abroad," comments Edvinas Pukšta, the main curator of the competition.

The opening film of the programme is the historical drama Never Alone by the Finnish director Klaus Härö, a Finnish/Swedish/Estonian/Austrian/German coproduction, produced by MRP Matila Röhr Productions (Finland) and coproduced by Taska Film (Estonia), HOBAB (Sweden), Samsara Filmproduktion (Austria) and Penned Pictures (Germany).

