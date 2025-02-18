Tallinn Names Its Trams after Classic Estonian Films

Smile at Last by Arvo Iho and Leida Laius

TALLINN: Tallinn will name four new trams after classic Estonian films. The first three names have been chosen by Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) and the Estonian Film Institute , and for the last one a public vote has been launched.

The first three new trams will carry the names: Spring / Kevade (1969, directed by Arvo Kruusement), Smile at Last / Naerata Ometi (1985, directed by Arvo Iho and Leida Laius) and Naughty Curves / Vallatute kurvid (1959, directed by Juli Kun and Kaljo Kiisk).

People can vote till 23 February 2025 by choosing one title from 12 preselected titles, and the winner will be announced on 27 February 2025.

The new trams will then join the fleet of vehicles in the city that have already been named after famous Estonian writers, musicians and entrepreneurs, according to ERR.