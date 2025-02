TALLINN: The Women’s Nights Film Festival NÖFF , one of the special festivals of the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival ( PÖFF ), will be held in the Estonian town of Rapla 7 - 9 March 2025.

The films screened as part of NÖFF ask and discuss who an outstanding woman is, what are the special complexities of life for women, what is the value of a woman’s body, how

important are love and relationships in a woman’s life, and how society, cultural background, religion, and sexuality affect us.

The festival was established in 2019.