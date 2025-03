TALLINN: A 16 m EUR multimedia and creative industry incubator will be built in the Estonian town of Jõhvi following an agreement signed by the Estonian Ida-Viru Investment Agency Foundation and Mapri Ehitus. Its main purpose is to bring international film productions to the Ida-Viru County.

The film campus, which will be built by Mapri Ehitus with the support of the Just Transition Fund, will include an 11 m EUR creative industry incubator, a 4 m EUR digital and multimedia incubator, as well as infrastructure worth 1 m EUR.

While film studios are usually located in the middle of industrial parks with asphalt and concrete buildings, the Jõhvi film campus will be located in a forest by a river.

Click HERE for the press release.