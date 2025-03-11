PRODUCTION: Ove Musting Enters Postproduction with Estonian Tragicomedy Pig Slaughter

TALLINN: Estonian filmmaker Ove Musting wrapped shooting Pig Slaughter / Seatapp on 2 March 2025. This black tragicomedy is his sophomore feature after his acclaimed debut, the sport drama Kalev (2022).

The day before Christmas, the Veterinary Board receives a positive A test result from a wild boar shot by a hunter. The senior official sends a younger, inexperienced veterinary officer to the village to investigate the matter. The latter, frightened of failure, immediately takes action. The young veterinary officer has a disposal machine ready, and he begins to tour the farms in his former home village.

The main cast includes Oleksandr Bražnik, Egon Nuter, Taavi Teplenkov, Hendrik Toompere Jun, Andres Mähar and Külliki Saldre.

“The idea of the film is to show the viewer a disappearing culture where people lived side by side with animals, while livestock farming is already becoming something distant. Bureaucracy is taking away the opportunity for farmers to earn a living with animals. This film offers the last joy of recognition from the past, when life away from the city was not yet subject to excessive rules. The wonderful and painful humour in this film makes you laugh and cry, and think about what else can be lost together with this culture”, producer Jaan Laugamõts told FNE.

Jaan Laugamõts is producing through Estonia’s Downtown Pictures with support from the Estonian Film Institute and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

The total budget is 1.15 m EUR.

The film was shot for 30 days from January to March 2025. The premiere is planned in September 2026.

Hea Film will release it in Estonian cinemas. The producer is currently looking for a sales agent.

Kalev received six awards including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor at the Estonian Film and Television Awards in 2023. The film was produced by Allfilm and Ugri Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Downtown Pictures (Estonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Ove Musting

Screenwriter: Ove Musting

DoP: Sten Johan Lill

Composer: Mihkel Zilmer

Cast: Oleksandr Bražnik, Egon Nuter, Taavi Teplenkov, Hendrik Toompere Jun, Andres Mähar, Külliki Saldre, Inga Salurand, Mairo Libba, Carita Vaikjärv, Mari Jürjens, Joonas Terik, Haldja Semjonova, Marie Konsa, Argo Aadli, Christopher Rajaveer, Andres Puustusmaa, Karin Tammaru, Indrek Ojari, Indrek Taalmaa, Riho Kütsar, Aarne Soro, Ülle Kaljuste, Kersti Heinloo, Mari Lill-Tamm, Kalju Orro, Linda Porkanen, Veiko Porkanen, Veera Just, Maria Annus