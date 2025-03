TALLINN: The 29th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF , 7 – 23 November 2025) is now accepting submissions, along with its sub-festivals Just Film Youth and Children Film Festival, and PÖFF Shorts.

The deadline for competitive and non-competitive feature film programmes is 29 June 2025, while the early bird deadline for PÖFF Shorts and Just Film are 1 July and 30 June 2025, respectively.

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is the only FIAPF-accredited competitive film festival in Northern Europe.

