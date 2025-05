TALLINN: Submissions to the largest international co-production market in Northern Europe, the Baltic Event Co-Production Market , are open until 14 July 2025. The Baltic Event Co-Production Market will take place 19–21 November, with broader industry events running from 14–21 November 2025 in Tallinn.

Following the success of last year’s initiative, the market will again highlight projects for younger audiences, welcoming full-length fiction, documentary, and animated films for children and youth.

The Baltic Event Co-Production Market welcomes feature film projects primarily from small and medium-sized production companies based in countries with low to medium audiovisual production capacity.

