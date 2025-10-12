Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2025 Announces Competition Lineup

The lineup includes 16 world premieres and one international premiere.
A total of 1,900 films applied for the main programme, 433 for Just Film, and over 5,600 for Shorts. They were submitted from over 100 countries, with around 80 nations represented in the festival’s final programme. In total, PÖFF, Just Film, and Shorts will showcase 110 world premieres and 30 international premieres.
Official Selection Competition:
18 Holes to Paradise / 18 buracos para o paraíso (Portugal, Italy, Argentina)
Directed by João Nuno Pinto
Duality / Doganeh (Iran)
Directed by Abbas Nezamdoost
Hungarian Wedding / Magyar menyegzö (Hungary)
Directed by Csaba Káel
Produced by Szupermodern Studio
LifeLike / Bir arada yalniz (Turkey, Greece, Romania)
Directed by Ali Vatansever
Produced by Terminal Film
Coproduced by Aktan Gorsel Senatlar, Foss Productions, Da Clique SRL, Chainsaw Europe
Mira (Morocco)
Directed by Nour Eddine Lakhmari
No Comment / Ingen Kommentar (Norway)
Directed by Petter Næss
Sisa (Philippines)
Directed by Jun Robles Lana
The Dashed Lines / As linas descontinuas (Spain)
Directed by Anxos Fazáns
The Frog and the Water / Der Frosch und das Wasser (Germany)
Directed by Thomas Stuber
The Good Daughter / La buena hija (Spain)
Directed by Júlia de Paz Solvas
The Imaginary Dog and the Lying Cat / Kakuu no Inu to Uso wo Tsuku Neko (Japan)
Directed by Yukihiro Morigaki
The Moon Is a Father of Mine / Mtvare mamaa chemi (Luxembourg, Turkey, Georgia, Germany, Czech Republic, Bulgaria)
Directed by George Ovashvili
Produced by Wagonnet Films, 42film
Coproduced by Jolie Rideau Media, Waterfront, Axman Production, Seven Peas Film
Supported by Film Fund Luxembourg, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Turkey, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MDM (Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung)
The Muralist (Mongolia)
Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj
The Stories (Austria, France, Belgium, Egypt, Sweden)
Directed by Abu Bakr Shawky
Think of England (United Kingdom)
Directed by Richard Hawkins
Veins / Nervures (Canada)
Directed by Raymond St-Jean
Versailles (Mexico)
Directed by Andrés Clariond