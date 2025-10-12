12-10-2025

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2025 Announces Competition Lineup

By
    The Moon is a Father of Mine by George Ovashvili The Moon is a Father of Mine by George Ovashvili source: POFF

    TALLINN: Films by George Ovashvili and Csaba Káel are among the 17 feature films selected for the Official Selection Competition of the 29th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF). The most important film festival in the Baltics will be held from 7 to 23 November 2025.

    The lineup includes 16 world premieres and one international premiere.

    A total of 1,900 films applied for the main programme, 433 for Just Film, and over 5,600 for Shorts. They were submitted from over 100 countries, with around 80 nations represented in the festival’s final programme. In total, PÖFF, Just Film, and Shorts will showcase 110 world premieres and 30 international premieres.

    Official Selection Competition:

    18 Holes to Paradise / 18 buracos para o paraíso (Portugal, Italy, Argentina)
    Directed by João Nuno Pinto

    Duality / Doganeh (Iran)
    Directed by Abbas Nezamdoost

    Hungarian Wedding / Magyar menyegzö (Hungary)
    Directed by Csaba Káel
    Produced by Szupermodern Studio

    LifeLike / Bir arada yalniz (Turkey, Greece, Romania)
    Directed by Ali Vatansever
    Produced by Terminal Film
    Coproduced by Aktan Gorsel Senatlar, Foss Productions, Da Clique SRL, Chainsaw Europe

    Mira (Morocco)
    Directed by Nour Eddine Lakhmari

    No Comment / Ingen Kommentar (Norway)
    Directed by Petter Næss

    Sisa (Philippines)
    Directed by Jun Robles Lana

    The Dashed Lines / As linas descontinuas (Spain)
    Directed by Anxos Fazáns

    The Frog and the Water / Der Frosch und das Wasser (Germany)
    Directed by Thomas Stuber

    The Good Daughter / La buena hija (Spain)
    Directed by Júlia de Paz Solvas

    The Imaginary Dog and the Lying Cat / Kakuu no Inu to Uso wo Tsuku Neko (Japan)
    Directed by Yukihiro Morigaki

    The Moon Is a Father of Mine / Mtvare mamaa chemi (Luxembourg, Turkey, Georgia, Germany, Czech Republic, Bulgaria)
    Directed by George Ovashvili
    Produced by Wagonnet Films, 42film
    Coproduced by Jolie Rideau Media, Waterfront, Axman Production, Seven Peas Film
    Supported by Film Fund Luxembourg, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Turkey, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MDM (Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung)

    The Muralist (Mongolia)
    Directed by Sengedorj  Janchivdorj

    The Stories (Austria, France, Belgium, Egypt, Sweden)
    Directed by Abu Bakr Shawky

    Think of England (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Richard Hawkins

    Veins / Nervures (Canada)
    Directed by Raymond St-Jean

    Versailles (Mexico)
    Directed by Andrés Clariond

    Published in Estonia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Estonia Selects Long Papers as Oscar Contender