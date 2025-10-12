Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2025 Announces Competition Lineup

The Moon is a Father of Mine by George Ovashvili

TALLINN: Films by George Ovashvili and Csaba Káel are among the 17 feature films selected for the Official Selection Competition of the 29th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ). The most important film festival in the Baltics will be held from 7 to 23 November 2025.

The lineup includes 16 world premieres and one international premiere.

A total of 1,900 films applied for the main programme, 433 for Just Film, and over 5,600 for Shorts. They were submitted from over 100 countries, with around 80 nations represented in the festival’s final programme. In total, PÖFF, Just Film, and Shorts will showcase 110 world premieres and 30 international premieres.

Official Selection Competition:

18 Holes to Paradise / 18 buracos para o paraíso (Portugal, Italy, Argentina)

Directed by João Nuno Pinto

Duality / Doganeh (Iran)

Directed by Abbas Nezamdoost

Hungarian Wedding / Magyar menyegzö (Hungary)

Directed by Csaba Káel

Produced by Szupermodern Studio

LifeLike / Bir arada yalniz (Turkey, Greece, Romania)

Directed by Ali Vatansever

Produced by Terminal Film

Coproduced by Aktan Gorsel Senatlar, Foss Productions, Da Clique SRL, Chainsaw Europe

Mira (Morocco)

Directed by Nour Eddine Lakhmari

No Comment / Ingen Kommentar (Norway)

Directed by Petter Næss

Sisa (Philippines)

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

The Dashed Lines / As linas descontinuas (Spain)

Directed by Anxos Fazáns

The Frog and the Water / Der Frosch und das Wasser (Germany)

Directed by Thomas Stuber

The Good Daughter / La buena hija (Spain)

Directed by Júlia de Paz Solvas

The Imaginary Dog and the Lying Cat / Kakuu no Inu to Uso wo Tsuku Neko (Japan)

Directed by Yukihiro Morigaki

The Moon Is a Father of Mine / Mtvare mamaa chemi (Luxembourg, Turkey, Georgia, Germany, Czech Republic, Bulgaria)

Directed by George Ovashvili

Produced by Wagonnet Films, 42film

Coproduced by Jolie Rideau Media, Waterfront, Axman Production, Seven Peas Film

Supported by Film Fund Luxembourg, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Turkey, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MDM (Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung)

The Muralist (Mongolia)

Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj

The Stories (Austria, France, Belgium, Egypt, Sweden)

Directed by Abu Bakr Shawky

Think of England (United Kingdom)

Directed by Richard Hawkins

Veins / Nervures (Canada)

Directed by Raymond St-Jean

Versailles (Mexico)

Directed by Andrés Clariond