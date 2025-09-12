FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Estonia Selects Long Papers as Oscar Contender

TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute has selected the long animated film Long Papers / Pikad paberid by Meel Paliale as Estonia’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film is a coming-of-age comedy about a cashier Sebastian, who works in a small village store on the outskirts of Tallinn. When he befriends a wild vagabond Silo, together they start to sell weed and dream about buying a one-way plane ticket to Brazil.

“This is a film about young people who don't know what to do with their lives,” said Meel Paliale in a statement. The dialogue and characters are based on several real-life situations and people.

Mihkel Kuusk, Edgar Vunsh and Maria Helena Seppik play the main characters.

Long Papers had its world premiere in the Just Film section, within the International Youth Competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), where it won the Audience Award. It was also chosen the Film of the Year 2024 by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

The film was produced by Urmet Piiling, Tõnu Hiielaid and Rain Rannu for Tallifornia Productions with support from the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Tallifornia Film Fund.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.