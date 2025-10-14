14-10-2025

Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2025 Announces Selected Projects

    Alice Wants to Live by Denys Sobolev Alice Wants to Live by Denys Sobolev source: POFF

    TALLINN: The 15th Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event’s Baltic Event Co-Production Market will showcase 15 film projects from 19 to 21 November 2025.  

    For the second year, the selection also includes films aimed at youth and children.

    Since its launch in 2005, the Baltic Event Co-Production Market has served as a key meeting point for feature films in development seeking coproducers, financiers, and sales agents. This year’s edition will host around 300 pre-arranged meetings with industry decision-makers.

    In its 24th edition in 2025, Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event brings together film professionals and emerging talent during 14 - 21 November for project presentations, masterclasses, workshops, conferences, and networking.

    Baltic Event Co-Production Market Selection 2025:

    Alice Wants to Live (Ukraine, Latvia)
    Directed by Denys Sobolev
    Produced by Ganzafilm
    Coproduced by Cinevilla Films LLC

    Climacteric (Spain, Poland)
    Directed by Liliana Torres
    Produced by Edna Cinema

    Cold Sun (Albania, France)
    Directed by Gentian Koçi

    Johnny (Estonia, Latvia, Finland)
    Directed by Jaak Kilmi
    Produced by Exitfilm

    The King of the Air (Spain, France)
    Directed by Laura Ferrés

    Little Mary, Always the Virgin (Poland, France)
    Directed by Anna Jadowska
    Produced by Mozaika Films

    No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
    Produced by Beginner’s Mind

    One Brother Too Many (Norway)
    Directed by Tove Undheim

    Queen of England Stole My Parents (Lithuania, Poland)
    Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas
    Poduced by Dansu Films

    Superheroine of the Wrong Side of Forty (Latvia)
    Directed by Dace Pūce
    Produced by Air Productions

    Vanishing Point (Romania)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
    Produced by Point Film

    Vesna (Ukraine, Lithuania, France) 
    Directed by Rostislav Kirpicenko
    Produced by ESSE House

    The Well (Finland, Estonia)
    Directed by Siiri Halko
    Produced by Silmu Films Oy

    We’re Leaving (Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia)
    Directed by Kamil Krawczycki
    Produced by Lava Films

    Check all the projects HERE.

     

