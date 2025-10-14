Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2025 Announces Selected Projects

Alice Wants to Live by Denys Sobolev

TALLINN: The 15th Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event ’s Baltic Event Co-Production Market will showcase 15 film projects from 19 to 21 November 2025.

For the second year, the selection also includes films aimed at youth and children.

Since its launch in 2005, the Baltic Event Co-Production Market has served as a key meeting point for feature films in development seeking coproducers, financiers, and sales agents. This year’s edition will host around 300 pre-arranged meetings with industry decision-makers.

In its 24th edition in 2025, Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event brings together film professionals and emerging talent during 14 - 21 November for project presentations, masterclasses, workshops, conferences, and networking.

Baltic Event Co-Production Market Selection 2025:

Alice Wants to Live (Ukraine, Latvia)

Directed by Denys Sobolev

Produced by Ganzafilm

Coproduced by Cinevilla Films LLC

Climacteric (Spain, Poland)

Directed by Liliana Torres

Produced by Edna Cinema

Cold Sun (Albania, France)

Directed by Gentian Koçi

Johnny (Estonia, Latvia, Finland)

Directed by Jaak Kilmi

Produced by Exitfilm

The King of the Air (Spain, France)

Directed by Laura Ferrés

Little Mary, Always the Virgin (Poland, France)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Produced by Mozaika Films

No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý

Produced by Beginner’s Mind

One Brother Too Many (Norway)

Directed by Tove Undheim

Queen of England Stole My Parents (Lithuania, Poland)

Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas

Poduced by Dansu Films

Superheroine of the Wrong Side of Forty (Latvia)

Directed by Dace Pūce

Produced by Air Productions

Vanishing Point (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Point Film

Vesna (Ukraine, Lithuania, France)

Directed by Rostislav Kirpicenko

Produced by ESSE House

The Well (Finland, Estonia)

Directed by Siiri Halko

Produced by Silmu Films Oy

We’re Leaving (Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia)

Directed by Kamil Krawczycki

Produced by Lava Films

Check all the projects HERE.