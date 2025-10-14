Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2025 Announces Selected Projects

For the second year, the selection also includes films aimed at youth and children.
Since its launch in 2005, the Baltic Event Co-Production Market has served as a key meeting point for feature films in development seeking coproducers, financiers, and sales agents. This year’s edition will host around 300 pre-arranged meetings with industry decision-makers.
In its 24th edition in 2025, Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event brings together film professionals and emerging talent during 14 - 21 November for project presentations, masterclasses, workshops, conferences, and networking.
Baltic Event Co-Production Market Selection 2025:
Alice Wants to Live (Ukraine, Latvia)
Directed by Denys Sobolev
Produced by Ganzafilm
Coproduced by Cinevilla Films LLC
Climacteric (Spain, Poland)
Directed by Liliana Torres
Produced by Edna Cinema
Cold Sun (Albania, France)
Directed by Gentian Koçi
Johnny (Estonia, Latvia, Finland)
Directed by Jaak Kilmi
Produced by Exitfilm
The King of the Air (Spain, France)
Directed by Laura Ferrés
Little Mary, Always the Virgin (Poland, France)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Produced by Mozaika Films
No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
Produced by Beginner’s Mind
One Brother Too Many (Norway)
Directed by Tove Undheim
Queen of England Stole My Parents (Lithuania, Poland)
Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas
Poduced by Dansu Films
Superheroine of the Wrong Side of Forty (Latvia)
Directed by Dace Pūce
Produced by Air Productions
Vanishing Point (Romania)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Point Film
Vesna (Ukraine, Lithuania, France)
Directed by Rostislav Kirpicenko
Produced by ESSE House
The Well (Finland, Estonia)
Directed by Siiri Halko
Produced by Silmu Films Oy
We’re Leaving (Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia)
Directed by Kamil Krawczycki
Produced by Lava Films
