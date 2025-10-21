PÖFF 2025 Announces Lineups for Critics’ Picks and Rebel With a Cause Competitions

TALLINN: The 29th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) has announced the selection for its boldest and most forward-looking programmes, Critics’ Picks and Rebels With a Cause competitions.

The 4th edition of the Critics’ Picks competition offers 10 dazzling world premieres handpicked from across the globe and served fresh in Tallinn. Nikolaj Nikitin, curator of the programme, describes this year’s lineup as “as wildly diverse as its passport stamps - from Iran to Peru, Canada to Tunisia, Mexico to Taiwan, France to Lithuania, and yes, Estonia too.”

The Rebels With a Cause competition is curated by Javier Garcia Puerto for viewers who want to be challenged and explore new ways of storytelling. Launched in 2017, the competition strand has become increasingly popular with festival audiences.

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) will take place 7–23 November 2025 in Tallinn, Estonia, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the world.

Click HERE to see the films selected for Critics’ Picks and Rebels With a Cause competitions.