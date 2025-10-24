24-10-2025

Projects Selected for Works in Progress at Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2025

By
    Happiness Is Just a Blue Couch Away by Andrija Mugoša (Montenegro) Happiness Is Just a Blue Couch Away by Andrija Mugoša (Montenegro) source: POFF

    TALLINN: Works in Progress, showcasing films currently in production or postproduction and seeking sales agents or festival premieres, introduces 18 promising projects across three categories: Baltic Event Works in Progress, International Works in Progress, and Just Film Works in Progress.

    All projects will be screened during Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event on 20–21 November 2025 in the cinemas of Apollo Plaza.

    Click HERE to see the selected projects.

    Published in Estonia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PÖFF 2025 Announces Lineups for Critics’ Picks and Rebel With a Cause Competitions