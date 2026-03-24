Estonia’s First Film Campus Might Receive Film Projects Right after Its Opening

TALLINN: The opening date, end of summer 2026, is approaching for Estonia’s first film campus in Jõhvi in Eastern Estonia (in Ida-Viru County).

"There are active negotiations regarding the film studios with five film projects that could come in this year, from the opening of the building until the end of the year”, Managing Director of the Ida Viru Investment Agency Teet Kuusmik told ERR.

Two film studios and a centre for a digital and multimedia incubation are under construction in Jõhvi, where the infrastructure is already completed. The film campus is a 16 m EUR project.

A 70-room three-star hotel is also planned to be built in Kotinuka, near Jõhvi.