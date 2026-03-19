PÖFF Receives A-List Classification

TALLINN: The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( POFF ) has received A-list classification from the International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations (FIAPF).

The Montenegro Film Festival was included in the list of festivals accredited by FIAPF.

The list of accredited festivals now includes 49 festivals around the world, including 17 that have received the A-list classification through FIAPF’s major revamp since 2007.

As Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival prepares for its 30th anniversary edition (6 – 22 November 2026), filmmakers are invited to submit their latest works to PÖFF and its two sub-festivals: Just Film and PÖFF Shorts.

Click HERE to see the full list of FIAPF accredited festivals.