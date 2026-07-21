Tartuff 2026 Announces First Titles

TARTU: For the first time, the PÖFF Romance Film Festival has scheduled for its upcoming edition (8 – 15 August 2026) a short films programme at the open-air cinema at Tartu Town Hall Square.

“Shorts@Tartuff: Shorts, with Love” includes fiction, documentary and animated films from 2019–2024, such as Hungarian director Zsófi Herczeg’s Vegan Mayo, Greek director Vasilis Kekatos’ The Distance between Us and the Sky (winner of the Palm d’or at the Cannes Film Festival 2019), and Awkward Intimacy by Emma Jude Harris and Emily Steck (UK). The films from this programme were screened at previous editions of the PÖFF Shorts.

Among the feature films announced so far is Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, which celebrates 25 years in 2026 and which will close the festival on 15 August 2026 at Tartu Town Hall Square. In all, six popular classic films will be screened at the Tartuff open-air cinema this year.

As usual, all screenings are free of charge.