Honey Bunny Wins Best Croatian Film at Pula Film Festival 2026

PULA: Croatian/Serbian Honey Bunny / Koke by Igor Jelinović won the Big Golden Arena for Best Croatian Film at the 73rd Pula Film Festival , held 9 - 16 July 2026.

Honey Bunny was also awarded for screenplay, leading actress, and supporting actress, as well as the Kino Mreža Award for Best Croatian Film.

The best director award in the Croatian Film Competition went to Srđan Kovačević for his documentary The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti. The film also received the Golden Arena for Best Editing, as well as the Audience Award.

The Croatian Minority Coproduction Competition was won by Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia) by Stefan Đorđević.

The Golden Arena for Best Film in the Regional Programme went to Slovenian/Croatian Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo by Ester Ivakič.

Pula Pro, the industry segment of the festival, also announced its winners.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

CROATIAN FILM COMPETITION:

Big Golden Arena for Best Film:

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

The Golden Arena for Best Director:

Srđan Kovačević for The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia), Documentary

The Golden Arena for Best Screenplay:

Igor Jelinović for Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

The Golden Arena for Best Production:

Ivan Kelavi and Marko Jocić for The Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Šeregi

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Viktorija film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe MEDIA, HRT

The Golden Arena for Leading Actress:

Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov in Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

The Golden Arena for Leading Actor:

Dado Ćosić in Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivona Juka

Produced by 4film

Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKA, Caretta Films, DEPO Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

The Golden Arena for Supporting Actress:

Aleksandra Janković in Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

The Golden Arena for Supporting Actor:

Roko Sikavica in The Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Šeregi

The Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:

Jana Plećaš for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act

The Golden Arena for Best Editing:

Klara Šovagović, Damir Čučić for The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia)

Directed by Srđan Kovačević

The Golden Arena for Best Music:

Stavros Evangelou, Iris Asimakopoulou, Vasilis Chontos for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

The Golden Arena for Casting:

Igor Seregi for the casting of The Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)

The Golden Arena for Best Production Design:

Stefan Katunar for Extraordinary / Glavonja (Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Serbia)

Directed by Marina Andree Škop, Vanda Raýmanová

Produced by PomPom Film, Objectif

Coproduced by Senca Studio, Air Productions, This and That Productions, 247HUB, Spotlight Production, Slovak Television and Radio, Radiotelevizija Slovenija

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Creative Europe MEDIA, Viba Film Studio, and others

The Golden Arena for Best Costume Design:

Zorana Meić for Extraordinary / Glavonja (Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Serbia)

Directed by Marina Andree Škop, Vanda Raýmanová

The Golden Arena for Best Make-up:

Ana Bulajić Črček, Goran Ignjatovskim for Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivona Juka

The Golden Arena for Best Sound Design:

Olivier Voisin for Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)

Directed by Mate Ugrin

Produced by Kadromat

Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA

The Golden Arena for Visual Effects:

Vanda Rayman, Michal Struss, Krsti Jarma, Ivana Sebestova, Peter Budinsko, Marek Jezij, Toms Danaj for Extraordinary / Glavonja (Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Serbia)

Directed by Marina Andree Škop, Vanda Raýmanová

Special Golden Arena for Contribution to Croatian Animation:

Producer and director Arsen Anton Ostojić for The Crystal Planet / Kristalni planet (Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Produced by Filmosaurus Rex Ltd., Alkay Animation Prague s.r.o.

Coproduced by BFilm s.r.o.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Croatian Radio Television, the Czech Television, Next Generation EU/Creative Vouchers MKČR, in partnership with Sola Media, GmbH

The Breza Award for Best Debut Actress:

Ana Marija Veselčić in God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Special Golden Arena for Exceptional Contribution to Acting:

Linda Begonja in The Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Šeregi

CROATIAN MINORITY COPRODUCTION COMPETITION:

The Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

The Golden Arena for Best Director of a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Miroslav Terzić for 3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

The Golden Arena for Best Screenplay of a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Vladimir Arsenijević, Miroslav Terzić, Bojan Vuletić for 3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)

Directed by Miroslav Terzić

The Golden Arena for Best Actor in a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Vučić Perović in Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Goran Stankovic

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

The Golden Arena for Best Production of a Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Marko Brdar for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

The Golden Arena for Best Editing in a Croatian Coproduction:

Marko Ferkovic for 3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)

Directed by Miroslav Terzić

REGIONAL PROGRAMME:

The Golden Arena for Best Film in the Regional Programme:

Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Ester Ivakič

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba

STUDENT PROGRAMME:

The Award for Best Film in the Student Programme:

Rahlo (Croatia)

Directed by Jozo Schmuch

OTHER AWARDS:

Audience Award:

The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia)

Directed by Srđan Kovačević

Vedran Šamanović Award:

Ivan Ramljak for his short documentary-experimental film Greetings from the Secretariat (Croatia)

Produced by Kreativni sindikat

Marijan Rotar Award:

Sculptor and painter Gualtiero Mocenni

INDUSTRY AWARDS:

Kino Mreža Awards:

Kino Mreža Award for Best Croatian Film:

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Distributed by Kino Mediteran

Kino Mreža Award for Greater Adria:

The Black Ball / La bola negra (Spain)

Directed by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

Distributed by MCF

Pula PRO Awards:

Pula PRO – Works-in-progress:

Main Award:

First Week of August (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Mojzeš

Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly

2nd Award:

Rozalina (Croatia)

Directed by Saša Poštić

Produced by Blank Film Incubator

Script Your Hit Winner:

Luma (Croatia)

Directed by Rona Žulj

Adapting a Play into a Feature Film Screenplay Winner:

THE TITLE (Croatia)

Directed by Petra Pleše, Vanja Jovanović