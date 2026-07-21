Green Montenegro IFF Sets New Regional Benchmark as Western Balkans' First Certified Sustainable Film Event

ŽABLJAK: Montenegro’s only film festival dedicated exclusively to environmental conservation and sustainability, Montenegro International Film Festival ( GMIFF ) 2026 will present 40 films from 35 countries from 1 to 3 August 2026, in Durmitor National Park.

The films will screen across four competition categories: Ecology, Ecology of the Soul, Promo-Tourist, and Student Film.

The evening screenings will take place at Black Lake (1,500 meters above sea level) utilising an innovative wireless headphone "Silent Cinema" setup to protect local biodiversity. Daytime screenings will be hosted at the Žabljak Cultural Center.

In addition to film presentations, GMIFF also offers workshops, masterclasses, and Green Talk panels with international film and ecology experts from 14 countries; environmental actions including tree planting and clean-up drives; and outdoor activities such as rafting, hiking, cycling, and organic Slow Food showcases.

This year, GMIFF initiates the Good Events certification process, aiming to become the Western Balkans' first fully sustainable, zero-waste, low-carbon film festival.

The festival is organised by CEZAM Production, with the support of the ministries of culture, ecology and tourism, the Municipality of Žabljak, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Eco Fund, and the JPNPCG, among others.