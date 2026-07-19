Historic Georgian Film Pavilion Transformed into Modern Residential Hub

TBILISI: Georgian international developer NEXT has launched the "Heritage Series," an initiative aimed at restoring historical landmarks for modern living. The debut project, Cinema City by NEXT , will revive Tbilisi’s legendary 1930s Georgian Film Studio pavilion on David the Builder Avenue.

Originally designed by architect Mikheil Buzogli, this historic birthplace of Georgian cinema will be carefully conserved and transformed into a multifunctional hub featuring a cinema museum, screening spaces, public areas, and a gastronomic gallery. Alongside the restored monument, NEXT is developing a distinctive residential complex featuring a modern, bronze-colored aluminum facade and panoramic windows.

The project has officially launched with exclusive pre-sale pricing and terms for early buyers.