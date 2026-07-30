Cross-Border Film Initiative FILMLINK Paves the Way for Liepāja and Tartu

TALLINN/RIGA: The joint Estonian-Latvian project “Promoting Regional Film Development in Tartu and Liepāja” (FILMLINK) has successfully concluded, setting a strong foundation for the future of cinema in Liepāja and Tartu.

A joint effort between the Liepāja 2027 Foundation and the Tartu Centre for Creative Industries, the initiative brought together international industry experts to examine funding models, regional film economies, and location management. Liepāja’s diverse landscapes, ranging from historic military structures to coastal and industrial areas, were officially catalogued as part of the project by location manager Ingrīda Nagla to help attract upcoming international shoots.

FILMLINK serves as a pillar for Liepāja’s Kino Sapnis / Film Days initiative ahead of its role as European Capital of Culture 2027. The project carried a total budget of 87,357 EUR, co-funded by the Interreg Estonia-Latvia programme and the Liepāja City Municipality.