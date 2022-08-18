Syndicado Picks Up Davit Pirtskhalava’s A Long Break

TBILISI: Toronto-based Syndicado has acquired international sales rights to Georgian feature film A Long Break / Didi Shesveneba by award-winning director Davit Pirtskhalava, ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival (8 – 18 September 2022).

"We are thrilled and delighted that our film will have its world premiere at the Toronto IFF, in the Discovery section, which is especially for debut works. The TIFF is renowned for its cinephile audiences, curatorial excellence and very importantly, as a platform into the North American marketplace. We do hope that the audience will enjoy the film", Tiko Nadirashvili, coproducer of the film, told FNE.

After 13 years, Tsitsi initiates a reunion of his former classmates with a seemingly harmless cause: they haven't seen each other since graduation and the reason for the gathering is to remember school and have a drink. However, Tsitsi has a secret motivation: he wants to punish his former classmate, Guga, who used to make life difficult for the entire class at school. Several male classmates gather at the school to drink and talk; as their time together progresses, Tsitsi gets drunk and tries to accomplish his goal.

The film was produced by Suliko Tsulukidze, Tiko Nadirashvili and Tedo Dolidze through Georgian Millimeter Film, and it was supported by the Georgian National Film Center.

The main cast includes Shako Mirianashvili, Giorgi Sharvashidze and Sandro Kalandadze. The film was lensed by Shalva Sokurashvili.

Davit Pirtskhalava won the Golden Pardino at the Locarno Film Festival with his short film Father / Mama in 2015.

