FESTIVALS: Mestia ISAMFF 2022 Announces Winners

Baptism in the Jordan by Mikheil Kvirikadze

MESTIA: Baptism in the “Jordan” by Georgian director Mikheil Kvirikadze was awarded Best Film at the second edition of the Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival, which took place in person 17 - 21 August 2022. The winner of the Mountain-themed Film Competition was the Slovak film Dhaulagiri Is My Everest by Pavol Barabáš.

The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture and Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia. The list of partners includes Creative Angels Publishing and the Mildiani Family Winery.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

Baptism in the “Jordan” (Georgia)

Directed by Mikheil Kvirikadze

Special Mention:

Esmeralda (Mexico)

Directed by Samantha Orozco Carvallo

Special Prize:

Preparation (Georgia)

Directed by Ilia Asitashvili

Mountain-Themed Films Competition:

Best Film:

Dhaulagiri Is My Everest (Slovakia)

Directed by Pavol Barabáš

Special Prize:

The Iron Digger (Nepal)

Directed by Anil Budha Magar

Grand Prix:

BERG (Netherlands)

Directed by Joke Olthaar