FESTIVALS: Mestia ISAMFF 2022 Announces Winners

The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture and Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia. The list of partners includes Creative Angels Publishing and the Mildiani Family Winery.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Short Film Competition:
Best Film:
Baptism in the “Jordan” (Georgia)
Directed by Mikheil Kvirikadze
Special Mention:
Esmeralda (Mexico)
Directed by Samantha Orozco Carvallo
Special Prize:
Preparation (Georgia)
Directed by Ilia Asitashvili
Mountain-Themed Films Competition:
Best Film:
Dhaulagiri Is My Everest (Slovakia)
Directed by Pavol Barabáš
Special Prize:
The Iron Digger (Nepal)
Directed by Anil Budha Magar
Grand Prix:
BERG (Netherlands)
Directed by Joke Olthaar