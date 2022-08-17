FESTIVALS: Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

Another six titles have been selected for the mountain-themed films competition. Two Georgian films are competing in the festival.
"This year's festival is special because of its masterclasses and also because it will open with a film by the legendary mountaineer Reinhold Messner. The masterclasses will be conducted by Mag. Barbara Gasser, Herve Schneid and Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov. The head of the jury is Gasser, director of the board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and a voter for the Golden Globe Awards", festival director Khatuna Khundadze told FNE.
The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture and Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC), the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia. The list of partners includes Creative Angels Publishing and the Mildiani Family Winery.
International Short Film Competition:
Esmeralda (Mexico)
Directed by Samantha Orozco Carvallo
Sorrow (Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Teofilović
Preparation (Georgia)
Directed by Ilia Asitashvili
My Partner Giraffe (Iran)
Directed by Salahddin Noori Motaghi
The Mad Belgian: Keep Walking (Belgium)
Directed by Ivan Dunsmore
Women's Skimo Project (France)
Directed by Tanya Naville, Léo Wattebled
Across Emptiness (Italy)
Directed by Luca Albrisi
Alaman (Kyrgyzstan)
Directed by Ilgiz-Sherniyaz Tursunbek uulu
Baptism in the “Jordan” (Georgia)
Directed by Mikheil Kvirikadze
The Last Knight (Ukraine)
Directed by Olexander Onufriev
Megalopolis (Turkey)
Directed by Oğuzhan Kaya
The Why (Austria)
Directed by Simon Platzer, Pauli Trenkwalder
Crux (France)
Directed by Colin Van der Straeten
Woman, Vertical Way (Spain)
Directed by Roberto Jorge Ramos
Journey of 3653 Days (Japan)
Directed by Kozue Nomoto
The Boy and the Mountain (Chile)
Directed by Santiago Aguilera, Gabriel Monreal
Mountain-Themed Films Competition:
No Man's Land (Italy)
Directed by Reinhold and Simon Messner
The Iron Digger (Nepal)
Directed by Anil Budha Magar
Dhaulagiri Is My Everest (Slovakia)
Directed by Pavol Barabáš
Polonina My Dream (Poland)
Directed by Robert Żurakowski
On These Mountains (Italy)
Directed by Andrea Sbarretti
BERG (Netherlands)
Directed by Joke Olthaar