FESTIVALS: Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

MESTIA: A total of 16 titles have been selected for the short film competition of the second edition of the Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival , which will take place in person from 17 to 21 August 2022.

Another six titles have been selected for the mountain-themed films competition. Two Georgian films are competing in the festival.

"This year's festival is special because of its masterclasses and also because it will open with a film by the legendary mountaineer Reinhold Messner. The masterclasses will be conducted by Mag. Barbara Gasser, Herve Schneid and Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov. The head of the jury is Gasser, director of the board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and a voter for the Golden Globe Awards", festival director Khatuna Khundadze told FNE.

The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture and Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC), the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia. The list of partners includes Creative Angels Publishing and the Mildiani Family Winery.

International Short Film Competition:

Esmeralda (Mexico)

Directed by Samantha Orozco Carvallo

Sorrow (Serbia)

Directed by Stefan Teofilović

Preparation (Georgia)

Directed by Ilia Asitashvili

My Partner Giraffe (Iran)

Directed by Salahddin Noori Motaghi

The Mad Belgian: Keep Walking (Belgium)

Directed by Ivan Dunsmore

Women's Skimo Project (France)

Directed by Tanya Naville, Léo Wattebled

Across Emptiness (Italy)

Directed by Luca Albrisi

Alaman (Kyrgyzstan)

Directed by Ilgiz-Sherniyaz Tursunbek uulu

Baptism in the “Jordan” (Georgia)

Directed by Mikheil Kvirikadze

The Last Knight (Ukraine)

Directed by Olexander Onufriev

Megalopolis (Turkey)

Directed by Oğuzhan Kaya

The Why (Austria)

Directed by Simon Platzer, Pauli Trenkwalder

Crux (France)

Directed by Colin Van der Straeten

Woman, Vertical Way (Spain)

Directed by Roberto Jorge Ramos

Journey of 3653 Days (Japan)

Directed by Kozue Nomoto

The Boy and the Mountain (Chile)

Directed by Santiago Aguilera, Gabriel Monreal

Mountain-Themed Films Competition:

No Man's Land (Italy)

Directed by Reinhold and Simon Messner

The Iron Digger (Nepal)

Directed by Anil Budha Magar

Dhaulagiri Is My Everest (Slovakia)

Directed by Pavol Barabáš

Polonina My Dream (Poland)

Directed by Robert Żurakowski

On These Mountains (Italy)

Directed by Andrea Sbarretti

BERG (Netherlands)

Directed by Joke Olthaar