FESTIVALS: Kutaisi ISFF 2022 Announces Lineup

KUTAISI: Fifteen films have been selected for the main competition of short fiction films at the second edition of the Kutaisi International Short Film Festival , which will take place 24 – 29 September 2022. Another 15 titles have been selected for the short documentary films competition.

Four Golden Dinosaurs will be awarded in the two competition programmes: Best Short Fiction Film, Best Director of a Short Fiction Film, Best Short Documentary and Best Director of a Short Documentary. The Film Critics' Jury will announce the “Mikheil Kobakhidze” Award.

Nine Georgian films are competing at the festival.

The focus country of the edition is Ukraine, and the directors in focus are Jonas Mekas, Otar Iosseliani and Aleksandre Koberidze. The programme includes a Panorama of Georgian Short Films and Georgian Film Heritage, as well as a presentation of the International Short Film Festival Oberhausen and a script development workshop.

Guga Kotetishvili, Leo Gabriadze and Katya Krausova will hold masterclasses.

The festival is supported by the Kutaisi Municipality City Hall, the Georgian National Film Center, the Public Broadcaster of Georgia, Hotel KUTAISI – INN, TBC Concept, Goethe-Institut Georgia, l’Institut Français de Géorgie, the Embassy of Lithuania in Tbilisi, the Kutaisi State Historical Museum, the Vaziani Winery, Studio Phonograph, StudioBicycle, CONTACT studio and the Khetsuriani Winery.

Short Fiction Films Competition:

A Firecracker Story (China)

Directed by Zhizi Hao

Duck Hunting (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Kobalia

Report on a Termination (Iran)

Directed by Arezoo Shabanian

The Bee Fall (Georgia)

Directed by Vajiko Chachkhiani

The Watchers (Georgia)

Directed by Sandro Souladze

The Polacks (Cuba)

Directed by Carlos Barba Salva

A Day Off (Lebanon)

Directed by Leonardo Bassil

Heatwave (Georgia)

Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani

The Inspection (France)

Directed by Caroline Brami, Frédéric Bas

The Little Prodigy (Belgium)

Directed by Xavier Diskeuve

Preparation (Georgia)

Directed by Ilia Asitashvili

I Didn't Make It to Love Her (Spain)

Directed by Anna Fernandez De Paco

Batik´s Room (Ukraine)

Directed by Maria Khalpakhchi

Chiatura (France)

Directed by Tobi Andris

Rukh (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Mikhail Plisko

Short Documentary Films Competition:

Aloni (Georgia)

Directed by Luka Padiurashvili

Pathway (Armenia)

Directed by Edgar Sargsyan

The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)

Directed by Ana Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze

Eyes Open (Ukraine)

Directed by Vyacheslav (Slavik) Bihun

Every Sunday (Cyprus)

Directed by Keti Papadema

Qurgushum (Iran)

Directed by Hossein Najjari, Fatemeh Siahati

The Traditional Brazilian Family KATU (Brazil)

Directed by Rodrigo Sena

B I D L A (Malta)

Directed by Amanda Eke

The Girl with a Bike (Georgia)

Directed by Levan Shubashvili

No Body and the Blue Sky (Germany)

Directed by Magda Gvelesiani

Anna (Germany)

Directed by Julia Roesler

Our Love (New Zealand)

Directed by Valeriya Golovina

Nobody Owns Me (France)

Directed by Anouk Meissner

A Day in Arada (Italy)

Directed by Marco Di Nunzio

Io credo (Italy)

Directed by Elena Rastegaeva