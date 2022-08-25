FESTIVALS: Kutaisi ISFF 2022 Announces Lineup

Four Golden Dinosaurs will be awarded in the two competition programmes: Best Short Fiction Film, Best Director of a Short Fiction Film, Best Short Documentary and Best Director of a Short Documentary. The Film Critics' Jury will announce the “Mikheil Kobakhidze” Award.
Nine Georgian films are competing at the festival.
The focus country of the edition is Ukraine, and the directors in focus are Jonas Mekas, Otar Iosseliani and Aleksandre Koberidze. The programme includes a Panorama of Georgian Short Films and Georgian Film Heritage, as well as a presentation of the International Short Film Festival Oberhausen and a script development workshop.
Guga Kotetishvili, Leo Gabriadze and Katya Krausova will hold masterclasses.
The festival is supported by the Kutaisi Municipality City Hall, the Georgian National Film Center, the Public Broadcaster of Georgia, Hotel KUTAISI – INN, TBC Concept, Goethe-Institut Georgia, l’Institut Français de Géorgie, the Embassy of Lithuania in Tbilisi, the Kutaisi State Historical Museum, the Vaziani Winery, Studio Phonograph, StudioBicycle, CONTACT studio and the Khetsuriani Winery.
Short Fiction Films Competition:
A Firecracker Story (China)
Directed by Zhizi Hao
Duck Hunting (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Kobalia
Report on a Termination (Iran)
Directed by Arezoo Shabanian
The Bee Fall (Georgia)
Directed by Vajiko Chachkhiani
The Watchers (Georgia)
Directed by Sandro Souladze
The Polacks (Cuba)
Directed by Carlos Barba Salva
A Day Off (Lebanon)
Directed by Leonardo Bassil
Heatwave (Georgia)
Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
The Inspection (France)
Directed by Caroline Brami, Frédéric Bas
The Little Prodigy (Belgium)
Directed by Xavier Diskeuve
Preparation (Georgia)
Directed by Ilia Asitashvili
I Didn't Make It to Love Her (Spain)
Directed by Anna Fernandez De Paco
Batik´s Room (Ukraine)
Directed by Maria Khalpakhchi
Chiatura (France)
Directed by Tobi Andris
Rukh (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Mikhail Plisko
Short Documentary Films Competition:
Aloni (Georgia)
Directed by Luka Padiurashvili
Pathway (Armenia)
Directed by Edgar Sargsyan
The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Jegnaradze, Marita Tevzadze
Eyes Open (Ukraine)
Directed by Vyacheslav (Slavik) Bihun
Every Sunday (Cyprus)
Directed by Keti Papadema
Qurgushum (Iran)
Directed by Hossein Najjari, Fatemeh Siahati
The Traditional Brazilian Family KATU (Brazil)
Directed by Rodrigo Sena
B I D L A (Malta)
Directed by Amanda Eke
The Girl with a Bike (Georgia)
Directed by Levan Shubashvili
No Body and the Blue Sky (Germany)
Directed by Magda Gvelesiani
Anna (Germany)
Directed by Julia Roesler
Our Love (New Zealand)
Directed by Valeriya Golovina
Nobody Owns Me (France)
Directed by Anouk Meissner
A Day in Arada (Italy)
Directed by Marco Di Nunzio
Io credo (Italy)
Directed by Elena Rastegaeva