FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Archive Film Festival Launches First Edition

TBILISI: The first edition of the Tbilisi International Archive Film Festival started at the National Archive of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia on 5 October 2022 with the screening of the first Georgian documentary film, Journey of Akaki Tsereteli in Racha - Lechkhumi (1912) directed by Vasil Amashukeli.

The purpose of the festival is to present to the Georgian audience archival films preserved in archival, museum or library collections of Georgia and foreign countries.

The Tbilisi International Archive Film Festival is organised by the National Archive of Georgia and this year its theme are the oldest surviving film documents. Therefore, the film archives, film libraries and film museums of the participating countries (Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, Italy, USA, Spain, Malta, UK, the Netherlands, Portugal, Moldova and France) will present programmes of ancient films preserved in their funds.

The festival, which wraps on 8 October 2022, is supported by the Ministry of Justice of Georgia and the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC).

Click HERE for the programme of the festival.