FESTIVALS: Kutaisi ISFF 2022 Announces Winners

The festival is supported by the Kutaisi Municipality City Hall, the Georgian National Film Center, the Public Broadcaster of Georgia, Hotel KUTAISI – INN, TBC Concept, Goethe-Institut Georgia, l’Institut Français de Géorgie, the Embassy of Lithuania in Tbilisi, the Kutaisi State Historical Museum, the Vaziani Winery, Studio Phonograph, StudioBicycle, CONTACT studio and the Khetsuriani Winery.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Short Fiction Films Competition:
Best Short Fiction Film (Golden Dinosaur):
I Didn't Make It to Love Her (Spain)
Directed by Anna Fernandez De Paco
Best Director (Golden Dinosaur):
Sandro Souladze for The Watchers (Georgia)
The Prize of the President of the Jury:
Batik´s Room (Ukraine)
Directed by Maria Khalpakhchi
Special Mention of the Jury for Best Performance:
Zara Molaee for Report on a Termination (Iran)
Directed by Arezoo Shabanian
Special Mention of the Jury for Best Script:
Xavier Diskeuve for The Little Prodigy (Belgium)
The “Mikheil Kobakhidze” Award:
The Bee Fall (Georgia)
Directed by Vajiko Chachkhiani
Short Documentary Films Competition:
Best Short Documentary Film (Golden Dinosaur):
No Body and the Blue Sky (Germany)
Directed by Magda Gvelesiani
2nd Best Short Documentary Film (Golden Dinosaur):
Nobody Owns Me (France)
Directed by Anouk Meissner