FESTIVALS: Kutaisi ISFF 2022 Announces Winners

KUTAISI: I Didn't Make It to Love Her by Spanish-British director Anna Fernandez De Paco was awarded Best Film at the Kutaisi International Short Film Festival (KISFF, 24 - 29 September 2022). Sandro Souladze was named the best director for The Watchers (Georgia).

The festival is supported by the Kutaisi Municipality City Hall, the Georgian National Film Center, the Public Broadcaster of Georgia, Hotel KUTAISI – INN, TBC Concept, Goethe-Institut Georgia, l’Institut Français de Géorgie, the Embassy of Lithuania in Tbilisi, the Kutaisi State Historical Museum, the Vaziani Winery, Studio Phonograph, StudioBicycle, CONTACT studio and the Khetsuriani Winery.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Short Fiction Films Competition:

Best Short Fiction Film (Golden Dinosaur):

I Didn't Make It to Love Her (Spain)

Directed by Anna Fernandez De Paco

Best Director (Golden Dinosaur):

Sandro Souladze for The Watchers (Georgia)

The Prize of the President of the Jury:

Batik´s Room (Ukraine)

Directed by Maria Khalpakhchi

Special Mention of the Jury for Best Performance:

Zara Molaee for Report on a Termination (Iran)

Directed by Arezoo Shabanian

Special Mention of the Jury for Best Script:

Xavier Diskeuve for The Little Prodigy (Belgium)

The “Mikheil Kobakhidze” Award:

The Bee Fall (Georgia)

Directed by Vajiko Chachkhiani

Short Documentary Films Competition:

Best Short Documentary Film (Golden Dinosaur):

No Body and the Blue Sky (Germany)

Directed by Magda Gvelesiani

2nd Best Short Documentary Film (Golden Dinosaur):

Nobody Owns Me (France)

Directed by Anouk Meissner