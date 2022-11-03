FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Animation Festival 2022 Is Underway

TBILISI: The 5th edition of the Tbilisi International Animation Festival is taking place in a physical format from 2 to 5 November 2022.

The festival has a Main Competition and it is also organising competitions for animated documentaries, fantasy and horror films, 12+ children films, student films and series.

The sidebar sections include: Feature Length Animation, Experimental and Abstract Animation, Adult's Programme and VR Programme, among others.

The festival it is organised by AnimaLab and supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, the Tbilisi City Hall, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, O!PLA Across the Borders, the Georgian Film Academy, Amirani, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Georgian National Film Center.

Main Competition Programme:

The Melancholy of the Phoenix (Spain)

Directed by Mika Oliete

Candlelight (United Kingdom)

Directed by Scott Newton

Noir-Soleil (France)

Directed by Marie Larrivé

Garrano (Portugal)

Directed by Vasco Sá, David Doutel

Samurai Frog Golf (Japan)

Directed by Brent Forrest

Blocks (Germany)

Directed by Adrian Jaffé

Of Wood (United States)

Directed by Owen Klatte



Shooom’s Odyssey (France)

Directed by Julien Bisaro

Animated Documentaries Competition:

Prazinburk Ridge (United Kingdom)

Directed by Martin Bell

Ecorce (Switzerland)

Directed by Samuel Patthey, Silvain Monney

Letters to Parkkimäentie (Finland)

Directed by Mika Koskinen

Seven Grams (France)

Directed by Karim Ben Khelifa, TT Hernandez

And the Rest You Already Know (United Kingdom)

Directed by Ruta Stalmokaite

Another Presence (United Kingdom)

Directed by Simon Ball

The Enigma of Faina (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Durna Safarova

Maalbeek (France)

Directed by Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

Click HERE for the full programme.