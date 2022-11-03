FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Animation Festival 2022 Is Underway

The festival has a Main Competition and it is also organising competitions for animated documentaries, fantasy and horror films, 12+ children films, student films and series.
The sidebar sections include: Feature Length Animation, Experimental and Abstract Animation, Adult's Programme and VR Programme, among others.
The festival it is organised by AnimaLab and supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, the Tbilisi City Hall, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, O!PLA Across the Borders, the Georgian Film Academy, Amirani, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Georgian National Film Center.
Main Competition Programme:
The Melancholy of the Phoenix (Spain)
Directed by Mika Oliete
Candlelight (United Kingdom)
Directed by Scott Newton
Noir-Soleil (France)
Directed by Marie Larrivé
Garrano (Portugal)
Directed by Vasco Sá, David Doutel
Samurai Frog Golf (Japan)
Directed by Brent Forrest
Blocks (Germany)
Directed by Adrian Jaffé
Of Wood (United States)
Directed by Owen Klatte
Shooom’s Odyssey (France)
Directed by Julien Bisaro
Animated Documentaries Competition:
Prazinburk Ridge (United Kingdom)
Directed by Martin Bell
Ecorce (Switzerland)
Directed by Samuel Patthey, Silvain Monney
Letters to Parkkimäentie (Finland)
Directed by Mika Koskinen
Seven Grams (France)
Directed by Karim Ben Khelifa, TT Hernandez
And the Rest You Already Know (United Kingdom)
Directed by Ruta Stalmokaite
Another Presence (United Kingdom)
Directed by Simon Ball
The Enigma of Faina (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Durna Safarova
Maalbeek (France)
Directed by Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis
