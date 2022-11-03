03-11-2022

FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Animation Festival 2022 Is Underway

    TBILISI: The 5th edition of the Tbilisi International Animation Festival is taking place in a physical format from 2 to 5 November 2022.

    The festival has a Main Competition and it is also organising competitions for animated documentaries, fantasy and horror films, 12+ children films, student films and series.

    The sidebar sections include: Feature Length Animation, Experimental and Abstract Animation, Adult's Programme and VR Programme, among others.

    The festival it is organised by AnimaLab and supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, the Tbilisi City Hall, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, O!PLA Across the Borders, the Georgian Film Academy, Amirani, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Georgian National Film Center.

    Main Competition Programme:

    The Melancholy of the Phoenix (Spain)
    Directed by Mika Oliete

    Candlelight (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Scott Newton

    Noir-Soleil (France)
    Directed by Marie Larrivé

    Garrano (Portugal)
    Directed by Vasco Sá, David Doutel

    Samurai Frog Golf (Japan)
    Directed by Brent Forrest

    Blocks (Germany)
    Directed by Adrian Jaffé

    Of Wood (United States)
    Directed by Owen Klatte
     
    Shooom’s Odyssey (France)
    Directed by Julien Bisaro

    Animated Documentaries Competition:

    Prazinburk Ridge (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Martin Bell

    Ecorce (Switzerland)
    Directed by Samuel Patthey, Silvain Monney

    Letters to Parkkimäentie (Finland)
    Directed by Mika Koskinen

    Seven Grams (France)
    Directed by Karim Ben Khelifa, TT Hernandez

    And the Rest You Already Know (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Ruta Stalmokaite

    Another Presence (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Simon Ball

    The Enigma of Faina (Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Durna Safarova

    Maalbeek (France)
    Directed by Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

    Click HERE for the full programme.

