FESTIVALS: Drawing Lots by Zaza Khalvashi Wins 2023 Tbilisi IFF

    TBILISI: The late Zaza Khalvashi’s film Drawing Lots won the Prometheus award for best feature film at the 24th edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival (26 November – 3 December 2023).

    Drawing Lots was finished after its director passed away.

    This year, the festival presented a large panorama of local and international cinema grouped in various sections, including European Forum, Month of European Film, Made in Germany, UK Showcase, Horizons, Country in Focus: Armenia, Director in Focus: Pedro Costa, Apollo: Memories of Cinema, World in Docs, Special Screenings and, last but not least, Georgian Panorama with 32 feature films, short fiction films and long and short documentaries.

    WINNERS:

    Feature Film Competition:

    Prometheus Award for Best Feature Film:
    Drawing Lots (Georgia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Zaza Khalvashi
    Produced by Batumi Art-house Film Independent Studio
    Coproducedby Tremora
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Special Mention:
    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani 
    Produced by Alva Film
    Coproduced by Takes Film

    Short Film Competition:

    Prometheus Award for Best Short Fiction Film:
    Supra (Lithuania)
    Directed by Mariam Bitsadze

    Special Mention:
    Runaway (Georgia)
    Directed by Salome Kintsurashvili

    Long Documentary Competition:

    Prometheus Award for Best Long Documentary:
    Requiem for Hot Days of Summer (Lithuania)
    Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze

    Special Mention:
    Smiling Georgia (Georgia)
    Directed by Luka Beradze

    Short Documentary Competition:

    Prometheus Award for Best Short Documentary:
    Igi (Georgia)
    Directed by Aki Manuki

    Special Mention:
    Master of Loss (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze

    Georgian Film Institute Award:
    Master of Loss (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze

    European Union Award "Human Rights in Cinema":

    Endless Borders (Iran)
    Directed by Abbas Amini

    Smiling Georgia (Georgia)
    Directed by Luka Beradze

    Georgian Documentary Association - DOCA Award:
    Apollonia, Apollonia (Denmark, Poland, France)
    Directed by Lea Glob

