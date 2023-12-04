FESTIVALS: Drawing Lots by Zaza Khalvashi Wins 2023 Tbilisi IFF

Drawing Lots was finished after its director passed away.
This year, the festival presented a large panorama of local and international cinema grouped in various sections, including European Forum, Month of European Film, Made in Germany, UK Showcase, Horizons, Country in Focus: Armenia, Director in Focus: Pedro Costa, Apollo: Memories of Cinema, World in Docs, Special Screenings and, last but not least, Georgian Panorama with 32 feature films, short fiction films and long and short documentaries.
WINNERS:
Feature Film Competition:
Prometheus Award for Best Feature Film:
Drawing Lots (Georgia, Lithuania)
Directed by Zaza Khalvashi
Produced by Batumi Art-house Film Independent Studio
Coproducedby Tremora
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre
Special Mention:
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film
Coproduced by Takes Film
Short Film Competition:
Prometheus Award for Best Short Fiction Film:
Supra (Lithuania)
Directed by Mariam Bitsadze
Special Mention:
Runaway (Georgia)
Directed by Salome Kintsurashvili
Long Documentary Competition:
Prometheus Award for Best Long Documentary:
Requiem for Hot Days of Summer (Lithuania)
Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze
Special Mention:
Smiling Georgia (Georgia)
Directed by Luka Beradze
Short Documentary Competition:
Prometheus Award for Best Short Documentary:
Igi (Georgia)
Directed by Aki Manuki
Special Mention:
Master of Loss (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze
Georgian Film Institute Award:
Master of Loss (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze
European Union Award "Human Rights in Cinema":
Endless Borders (Iran)
Directed by Abbas Amini
Smiling Georgia (Georgia)
Directed by Luka Beradze
Georgian Documentary Association - DOCA Award:
Apollonia, Apollonia (Denmark, Poland, France)
Directed by Lea Glob