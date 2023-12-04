FESTIVALS: Drawing Lots by Zaza Khalvashi Wins 2023 Tbilisi IFF

TBILISI: The late Zaza Khalvashi’s film Drawing Lots won the Prometheus award for best feature film at the 24th edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival (26 November – 3 December 2023).

Drawing Lots was finished after its director passed away.

This year, the festival presented a large panorama of local and international cinema grouped in various sections, including European Forum, Month of European Film, Made in Germany, UK Showcase, Horizons, Country in Focus: Armenia, Director in Focus: Pedro Costa, Apollo: Memories of Cinema, World in Docs, Special Screenings and, last but not least, Georgian Panorama with 32 feature films, short fiction films and long and short documentaries.

WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Prometheus Award for Best Feature Film:

Drawing Lots (Georgia, Lithuania)

Directed by Zaza Khalvashi

Produced by Batumi Art-house Film Independent Studio

Coproducedby Tremora

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre

Special Mention:

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Short Film Competition:

Prometheus Award for Best Short Fiction Film:

Supra (Lithuania)

Directed by Mariam Bitsadze

Special Mention:

Runaway (Georgia)

Directed by Salome Kintsurashvili

Long Documentary Competition:

Prometheus Award for Best Long Documentary:

Requiem for Hot Days of Summer (Lithuania)

Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze

Special Mention:

Smiling Georgia (Georgia)

Directed by Luka Beradze

Short Documentary Competition:

Prometheus Award for Best Short Documentary:

Igi (Georgia)

Directed by Aki Manuki

Special Mention:

Master of Loss (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze

Georgian Film Institute Award:

Master of Loss (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze

European Union Award "Human Rights in Cinema":

Endless Borders (Iran)

Directed by Abbas Amini

Smiling Georgia (Georgia)

Directed by Luka Beradze

Georgian Documentary Association - DOCA Award:

Apollonia, Apollonia (Denmark, Poland, France)

Directed by Lea Glob