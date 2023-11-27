Georgian Film Manager Gaga Chkheidze Receives Goethe Medal 2023

TBILISI: Gaga Chkheidze, the initiator of the Tbilisi International Film Festival and former head of the Georgian National Film Center was awarded with the Goethe Medal 2023, Germany's most important award in foreign cultural policy.

Presented annually by the Goethe Institute, the Goethe Medal is given to people practicing freedom of art and cultural exchange.

The other 2023 award winners are OFF-Biennale, a curatorial collective made of six women based in Budapest, and the Taiwanese artist Yi-Wei.

The 24th Tbilisi International Film Festival is presenting from 26 November to 3 December 2023 a large panorama of local and international cinema grouped in various sections including European Forum, Month of European Film, Made in Germany, UK Showcase, Horizons, Country in Focus: Armenia, Director in Focus: Pedro Costa, Apollo: Memories of Cinema, World in Docs, Special Screenings and, last but not least, Georgian Panorama with 32 feature films, short fiction films and long and short documentaries.