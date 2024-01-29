FNE Podcast: Salome Alexi-Meskhishvili and David Vashadze: Georgian Film Institute

The Georgian Film Institute is a non-profit dedicated to supporting the advancement of research, education, preservation, development and promotion of Georgian films.
Click HERE for the podcast.
TBILISI: FNE spoke to Salome Alexi-Meskhishvili, president of the Georgian Film Institute (GFI) and David Vashadze, executive director, about the general goals and activities of the organisation, which has recently been established in Georgia.
The Georgian Film Institute is a non-profit dedicated to supporting the advancement of research, education, preservation, development and promotion of Georgian films.
Click HERE for the podcast.