29-01-2024

FNE Podcast: Salome Alexi-Meskhishvili and David Vashadze: Georgian Film Institute

By

    TBILISI: FNE spoke to Salome Alexi-Meskhishvili, president of the Georgian Film Institute (GFI) and David Vashadze, executive director, about the general goals and activities of the organisation, which has recently been established in Georgia.

    David Vashadze and Salome Alexi-Meskhishvili, credit: private archiveThe Georgian Film Institute is a non-profit dedicated to supporting the advancement of research, education, preservation, development and promotion of Georgian films.

    Click HERE for the podcast.

    Published in Georgia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Drawing Lots by Zaza Khalvashi Wins 2023 Tbilisi IFF