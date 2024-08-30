FNE at Venice 2024: Goodfellas Handles Rights to Dea Kulumbegashvili’s Abortion Drama April, Running in Competition

VENICE: The Georgian/French/Italian coproduction April directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili will have its world premiere on 5 September 2024 within the Competition of the 81st Venice Film Festival (28 August – 7 September 2024). Paris-based Goodfellas is handling the sales.

After a newborn dies during delivery, the morals and professionalism of an ob-gyn, Nina, come under scrutiny amid rumours that she performs illegal abortions for those in need.

“With April, my goal was to explore and analyse the dichotomy and convergence between existence and womanhood. This naturally led me to the themes of birth and death. The story began with a singular woman, a character imbued with an epic quality. She is someone who endures suffering and channels that pain into her life choices and ambitions. Despite this, she remains grounded and distinct from the rest of the world”, said Dea Kulumbegashvili in a statement.

The main cast includes Ia Sukhitashvili, Kakha Kintsurashvili and Merab Ninidze.

Bacho Odisharia at the Georgian National Film Center said: “the film April directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili is a French majority coproduction which was shot mostly in Georgia. It did not receive GNFC support during the production phase but we are strongly supporting this film on the festival circuit financially and we will support and promote it for other actions internationally.”

The film is a coproduction between Ilan Amouyal and David Zerat through First Picture (France), Luca Guadagnino through Frenesy (Italy), Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Gabriele Moratti and Alexandra Rossi through Memo Films (Italy) and Archil Gelovani through Independent Film Project (Georgia). The Georgian National Film Center supported the project.

Dea Kulumbegashvili’s debut feature, Beginning (2020), a Georgian/French coproduction between First Picture, Zagid Films and O.F.A., was nominated for the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, awarded by the European Film Academy to a debut film in 2021.