FNE at KVIFF 2025: 59th Karlovy Vary IFF Announces Lineup

KARLOVY VARY: New films by Bence Fliegauf, Vytautas Katkus, Miro Remo and Ondřej Provazník will compete in the Crystal Globe Competition of the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (4 – 12 July 2025).

he Proxima competition selection was also announced on 3 June 2025. It comprises films directed by Nikola Ležaić, Vojtěch Strakatý, Paula Ďurinová and Gabrielė Urbonaitė, among others.

Crystal Globe Competition:

Cinema Jazireh (Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Gözde Kural

Produced by Toz Film Production, Seven Springs Pictures, Kos Kos Films

Coproduced by Front Film, Avva Mixx Studios, Orion, Soberworks

Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands, USA)

Directed by Dmytro Hreshko

Produced by GogolFilm, UP UA Studio

Coproduced by Valk Productions

Out of Love / Les Enfants vont bien (France)

Directed by Nathan Ambrosioni

Jimmy Jaguar (Hungary)

Directed by Bence Fliegauf

Produced by Fraktal Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

When a River Becomes the Sea / Quan un riu esdevé el mar (Spain)

Directed by Pere Vilà Barceló

Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Miro Remo

Produced by Arsy-Versy

Coproduced by nutprodukce

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund

Rebuilding (USA)

Directed by Max Walker-Silverman

Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Provazník

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart films, Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Don’t Call Me Mama / Se meg (Norway)

Directed by Nina Knag

The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

The Luminous Life / A vida luminosa (Portugal, France)

Directed by João Rosas

Proxima Competition:

The Anatomy of the Horses / La anatomía de los caballos (Spain, Peru, Colombia, France)

Directed by Daniel Vidal Toche

Before/After / Avant/Après (Belgium)

Directed by Manoël Dupont

Thus Spoke the Wind / Ayspes asatc qamin (Armenia)

Directed by Maria Rigel

Sand City / Balur Nogorite (Bangladesh)

Directed by Mahde Hasan

Forensics / Forenses (Colombia)

Directed by Federico Atehortúa Arteaga

Futur Future / Futuro futuro (Brazil)

Directed by Davi Pretto

How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

Produced by Qče

Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý

Produced by Beginner's Mind

Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, Czech Television, Sleepwalker

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre,

Action Item / Neplatené vol’no (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Paula Ďurinová

Produced by guča films

Coproduced by CLAW, the Slovak Television and Radio, Universität der Künste Berlin

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Rain Fell on the Nothing New / Regen fiel auf nichts Neues (Germany)

Directed by Steffen Goldkamp

Renovation / Renovacija (Lithuania, Latvia, Belgium)

Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Coproduced by Mima Films, Harald House

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia

TrepaNation (Syria, Germany, France)

Directed by Ammar al-Beik

They Come Out of Margo / Vgainoun mesa ap ti Margo (Greece)

Directed by Alexandros Voulgaris

