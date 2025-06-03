03-06-2025

FNE at KVIFF 2025: 59th Karlovy Vary IFF Announces Lineup

    FNE at KVIFF 2025: 59th Karlovy Vary IFF Announces Lineup credit: KVIFF

    KARLOVY VARY: New films by Bence Fliegauf, Vytautas Katkus, Miro Remo and Ondřej Provazník will compete in the Crystal Globe Competition of the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (4 – 12 July 2025).

    he Proxima competition selection was also announced on 3 June 2025. It comprises films directed by Nikola Ležaić, Vojtěch Strakatý, Paula Ďurinová and Gabrielė Urbonaitė, among others.

    Crystal Globe Competition:

    Cinema Jazireh (Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria, Romania)
    Directed by Gözde Kural
    Produced by Toz Film Production, Seven Springs Pictures, Kos Kos Films
    Coproduced by Front Film, Avva Mixx Studios, Orion, Soberworks

    Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands, USA)
    Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
    Produced by GogolFilm, UP UA Studio
    Coproduced by Valk Productions

    Out of Love / Les Enfants vont bien (France)
    Directed by Nathan Ambrosioni

    Jimmy Jaguar (Hungary)
    Directed by Bence Fliegauf
    Produced by Fraktal Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    When a River Becomes the Sea / Quan un riu esdevé el mar (Spain)
    Directed by Pere Vilà Barceló

    Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Miro Remo
    Produced by Arsy-Versy
    Coproduced by nutprodukce
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund

    Rebuilding (USA)
    Directed by Max Walker-Silverman

    Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Ondřej Provazník
    Produced by endorfilm
    Coproduced by Punkchart films, Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Don’t Call Me Mama / Se meg (Norway)
    Directed by Nina Knag

    The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)
    Directed by Vytautas Katkus
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

    The Luminous Life / A vida luminosa (Portugal, France)
    Directed by João Rosas

    Proxima Competition:

    The Anatomy of the Horses / La anatomía de los caballos (Spain, Peru, Colombia, France)
    Directed by Daniel Vidal Toche

    Before/After / Avant/Après (Belgium)
    Directed by Manoël Dupont

    Thus Spoke the Wind / Ayspes asatc qamin (Armenia)
    Directed by Maria Rigel

    Sand City / Balur Nogorite (Bangladesh)
    Directed by Mahde Hasan

    Forensics / Forenses (Colombia)
    Directed by Federico Atehortúa Arteaga

    Futur Future / Futuro futuro (Brazil)
    Directed by Davi Pretto

    How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikola Ležaić
    Produced by Qče 
    Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

    The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic, Croatia)  
    Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
    Produced by Beginner's Mind
    Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, Czech Television, Sleepwalker
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre,

    Action Item / Neplatené vol’no (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Paula Ďurinová
    Produced by guča films
    Coproduced by CLAW, the Slovak Television and Radio, Universität der Künste Berlin 
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Rain Fell on the Nothing New / Regen fiel auf nichts Neues (Germany)
    Directed by Steffen Goldkamp

    Renovation / Renovacija (Lithuania, Latvia, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim 
    Coproduced by Mima Films, Harald House
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia

    TrepaNation (Syria, Germany, France)
    Directed by Ammar al-Beik

    They Come Out of Margo / Vgainoun mesa ap ti Margo (Greece)
    Directed by Alexandros Voulgaris

