FNE at KVIFF 2025: 59th Karlovy Vary IFF Announces Lineup

he Proxima competition selection was also announced on 3 June 2025. It comprises films directed by Nikola Ležaić, Vojtěch Strakatý, Paula Ďurinová and Gabrielė Urbonaitė, among others.
Crystal Globe Competition:
Cinema Jazireh (Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria, Romania)
Directed by Gözde Kural
Produced by Toz Film Production, Seven Springs Pictures, Kos Kos Films
Coproduced by Front Film, Avva Mixx Studios, Orion, Soberworks
Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands, USA)
Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
Produced by GogolFilm, UP UA Studio
Coproduced by Valk Productions
Out of Love / Les Enfants vont bien (France)
Directed by Nathan Ambrosioni
Jimmy Jaguar (Hungary)
Directed by Bence Fliegauf
Produced by Fraktal Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
When a River Becomes the Sea / Quan un riu esdevé el mar (Spain)
Directed by Pere Vilà Barceló
Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Miro Remo
Produced by Arsy-Versy
Coproduced by nutprodukce
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund
Rebuilding (USA)
Directed by Max Walker-Silverman
Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Ondřej Provazník
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by Punkchart films, Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Don’t Call Me Mama / Se meg (Norway)
Directed by Nina Knag
The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Vytautas Katkus
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute
The Luminous Life / A vida luminosa (Portugal, France)
Directed by João Rosas
Proxima Competition:
The Anatomy of the Horses / La anatomía de los caballos (Spain, Peru, Colombia, France)
Directed by Daniel Vidal Toche
Before/After / Avant/Après (Belgium)
Directed by Manoël Dupont
Thus Spoke the Wind / Ayspes asatc qamin (Armenia)
Directed by Maria Rigel
Sand City / Balur Nogorite (Bangladesh)
Directed by Mahde Hasan
Forensics / Forenses (Colombia)
Directed by Federico Atehortúa Arteaga
Futur Future / Futuro futuro (Brazil)
Directed by Davi Pretto
How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikola Ležaić
Produced by Qče
Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center
The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
Produced by Beginner's Mind
Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, Czech Television, Sleepwalker
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre,
Action Item / Neplatené vol’no (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Paula Ďurinová
Produced by guča films
Coproduced by CLAW, the Slovak Television and Radio, Universität der Künste Berlin
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Rain Fell on the Nothing New / Regen fiel auf nichts Neues (Germany)
Directed by Steffen Goldkamp
Renovation / Renovacija (Lithuania, Latvia, Belgium)
Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Coproduced by Mima Films, Harald House
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia
TrepaNation (Syria, Germany, France)
Directed by Ammar al-Beik
They Come Out of Margo / Vgainoun mesa ap ti Margo (Greece)
Directed by Alexandros Voulgaris
