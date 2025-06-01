The 3rd Mediterrane Film Festival Announces Official Selection and Industry Programme

VALLETTA: Over 40 films from more than 20 countries (including 10 films in the Competition, 12 films out of competition, and six films in the environment-themed Mare Nostrum section), will screen at the 3rd Mediterrane Film Festival . From 21 to 29 June 2025, the festival will also celebrate the centenary of filmmaking in Malta.

Among the films selected for the main competition is the awaited Maltese film The Theft of the Caravaggio by Joshua Cassar Gaspar, a fictional mystery thriller inspired by the 1984 disappearance of Caravaggio’s St. Jerome Writing from St. John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The industry masterclasses include Lessons in Filmmaking with directors Joe Carnahan and Catherine Hardwicke, and sessions with Emmy-winning composer Martin Phipps and multi-award-winning production designer Rick Carter, all of them to be housed in the 400 year old Fort Ricasoli.

The Golden Bee Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented this year to Jeremy Thomas.

Since its first feature film, Sons of the Sea (1925), Malta has evolved into a premier international production hub, known for its historic architecture, versatile landscapes, and world-renowned water-based facilities at the Malta Film Studios.

Led by the new creative team of festival director Ray Calleja and festival curator Mark Adams, the 2025 Mediterrane Film Festival will embrace the theme ‘We Are Film’ - a celebration of film, connecting people through stories, emotions, and shared experiences.

“As we celebrate 100 years of filmmaking in Malta, we’re honoured to welcome an exceptional panel of judges, who reflect the depth, diversity, and global reach of contemporary cinema. Together with our festival curator, Mark Adams, we’re committed to shaping a programme that not only honours Malta’s cinematic past but also champions bold new voices from across the Mediterranean and beyond”, said festival director Ray Calleja.

Main Competition:

The Return (Italy, Greece, UK, France)

Directed by Uberto Pasolini

Hot Milk (Australia, Greece, UK)

Directed by Rebecca Lenkiewicz

For the Love of a Woman / Per amore di una donna (Italy)

Directed by Guido Chiesa

Harvest (UK, Germany, USA, France, Greece)

Directed by Athina Rachel Tsangari

The Theft of the Caravaggio (Malta)

Directed by Joshua Cassar Gaspar

Produced by Maltafilm, Valletta Pictures

Where the Wind Comes From (Tunisia, France, Qatar)

Directed by Amel Guellaty

Fiume o Morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinovic

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

Reflection in a Dead Diamond / Reflet dans un diamant mort (Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France)

Directed by Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani

8 (Spain)

Directed by Julio Medem

Out of Competition:

Peter Hujar's Day (USA)

Directed by Ira Sachs

Compulsion (UK)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Four Letters of Love (UK, Ireland)

Directed by Polly Steele

Time Travel Is Dangerous (UK)

Directed by Chris Reading

The Extraordinary Miss Flower (UK)

Directed by Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard

The Wedding Banquet (USA)

Directed by Andrew Ahn

Diva Futura (Italy)

Directed by Giulia Louise Steigerwalt

Gloria! (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Margherita Vicario

Love and Glory - The Young Deledda / L'amore e la gloria - La giovane Deledda (Italy)

Directed by Maria Grazia Perria

The Ballad of Wallis Island (UK)

Directed by James Griffiths

This City is a Battlefield / Perang Kota (Indonesia, Singapore, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Philippines, Cambodia)

Directed by Mouly Surya

About a Hero (Denmark)

Directed by Piotr Winiewicz

Mare Nostrum:

How Deep Is Your Love (UK)

Directed by Eleanor Mortimer

Transamazonia (Brazil, France, Germany, Switzerland, Taiwan)

Directed by Pia Marais

Black Butterflies / Mariposas negras (Spain, Panama)

Directed by David Baute

Miyazaki: Spirit of Nature / Miyazaki: L’esprit de la nature (France)

Directed by Léo Favier

Only on Earth (Denmark, Spain, Sweden)

Directed by Robin Petré

Lowland Kids (USA)

Directed by Sandra Winther