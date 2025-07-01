FNE at Mediterrane Film Festival 2025: Russell Crowe Makes Surprise Appearance at Closing Ceremony

VALLETTA: Russell Crowe made a surprise appearance to pick up Mediterreane Film Festival ’s Malta Film Legend special award at the closing ceremony of the festival held in the iconic Fort Manoel on 29 June 2025. Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech handed out the award to the star of Gladiator, which was shot on the island along with a host of other big international productions that have chosen Malta as their location.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech said: “We are incredibly proud to be celebrating a century of film in Malta in 2025, and what a century it has been! 100 years of amazing stories. One of those stories is a film that truly turned the spotlight on Malta’s film industry: Gladiator. Of course, Gladiator wouldn’t have been Gladiator, without Maximus Decimus Meridius and we are thrilled to present the Malta Film Legend award to Russell Crowe. Since filming Gladiator here, Russell has been a great friend to Malta: a real Ambassador for these islands; a great advocate for our locations and our crews. We thank him for all the support he has given to our film industry over the years.”

The hugely glamorous and successful 3rd Mediterrane Film Festival was held from 21 to 29 June 2025, showcasing the Maltese film industry. Set against the stunning island backdrop of the historic 18th century Fort Manoel, with special guests arriving by boat, this year’s ceremony marked 100 years of film in Malta, celebrating 100 years of cinematic artistry and cultural impact.

The festival’s 2025 Golden Bee Awards were handed out at the ceremony with Where the Wind Comes From, the Tunisan/French/Qatari coproduction directed by Amel Guellaty, taking home Best Feature Film alongside Best Performance for Eya Bellaga’s compelling portrayal of Alyssa.

This year’s festival marks the centenary of film in Malta, celebrating 100 years of cinematic storytelling that has shaped the nation’s cultural identity and creative legacy. The festival honoured this remarkable milestone through a diverse programme of well attended film screenings, panel discussions, industry masterclasses and events that invited audiences to immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech speaking at the beautiful Sunset Reception on the walls of Valletta the evening before the closing ceremony said: “This year we are celebrating 100 years since the first film was made in Malta, Sons of the Sea, a film about the British Navy that showcased Malta’s stunning coastline. The sea is at the heart of Malta’s story. Its unique water tanks have appeared in many films.”

Under the leadership of Commissioner Grech the film industry has become a leading driver of economic growth for the country. During this time the film industry has achieved 169 productions with a budget of 635 m EUR. The 40% cash rebate programme is generating a strong return on investment. For every 1 EUR invested, the film industry generates 3 EUR back into the economy. In the last two years more than 700 Maltese businesses have worked in film.

Commissioner Grech also said: “The story of Malta is also a story of Malta as a place to make films. Seven years ago we set the goal of creating a world class film industry in Malta. Today, more Maltese crews are working in films than ever before. Over 15,000 sustainable jobs have been created in the film industry.”

“We are small enough to get things done. We are big enough to provide you with everything you need. Today our plans to build a 61 m USD sound stage are ready to go. Malta is small but ambitious.”

To read Commissioner Johann Grech's speeches in full

The Golden Bees honoured not one but two Maltese creative powerhouses, Pierre Agius and Joseph Formosa Randon, with Career Achievement Awards for their significant contributions to the industry. Actor and production and location manager Pierre Agius has a versatility matched only by his passion. For nearly 35 years he has helped shape Malta’s entertainment industry from the inside out, from the early days of Maltese television to the creation of Rinella Movie Park

Location Manager Joseph Formosa Randon has been at the heart of many of cinema’s most unforgettable moments made in Malta. The fruits of his expert touch can be seen in so many of the biggest productions of recent decades, such as World War Z and Game of Thrones.

PRIZE WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Feature Film:

Where the Wind Comes From (Tunisia, France, Qatar)

Directed by Amel Guellaty

Best Performance:

Eya Bellaga in Where the Wind Comes From (Tunisia, France, Qatar)

Directed by Amel Guellaty

Best Screenwriting:

Julio Medem for 8 (Spain)

Directed by Julio Medem

People’s Choice Award:

Four Letters of Love (UK)

Directed by Polly Steele

Jury’s Choice Award:

8 (Spain)

Directed by Julio Medem

Mare Nostrum Competition:

Best Film:

Miyazaki: Spirit of Nature (France)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Jeremy Thomas

Malta Film Legend Award, presented by Johann Grech, Malta Film Commissioner:

Russell Crowe

Career Achievement Awards:

Pierre Agius

Joseph Formosa Randon

Rising Star Award:

Barbie Ferreira