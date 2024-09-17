Batumi International Art-house Film Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

BATUMI: Rusudan Glurjidze’s The Antique and George Sikharulidze’s Panopticon are among the ten films selected for the Feature Film International Competition of the 19th Batumi International Art-house Film Festival ( BIAFF ), which will be held from 27 September to 3 October 2024.

The festival will screen 55 titles (long and short films) from over 25 countries. Twenty films have been selected for the International Short Film Competition.

Batumi International Film Festival is organised by Batumi Art-house "Argani" with support from NDF (New Democracy Fund), Embassy of Italy, Goethe Institute, Embassy of Sweden, Danish Culture Institute, Norwegian Film Institute, Embassy of Latvia, Embassy of Brazil, Vistula Film Foundation and Batumi Puppet Theatre.

BIAFF Feature Film International Competition:

Dying (Germany)

Directed by Matthias Glasner

The Editorial Office (Ukraine, Germany, Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Roman Bondarchuk

Produced by Moon Man and South Films

Coproduced by Elemag Pictures, Silverart, MasterFilm

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, MDM, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages

Strawman (Poland)

Directed by Robert Gliński

Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Krakow Festival Office

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Greice (Brazil, Portugal)

Directed by Leonardo Mouramateus

Loveable (Norway)

Directed by Lilja Ingolfsdottir

Junks and Dolls (Iran)

Directed by Manijet Hekmat

Not What You Think (Turkey)

Directed by Vuslat Saraçoğlu

Together 99 (Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Lukas Moodysson

The Antique (Georgia, Finland, Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze

Produced by Cinetech, Cinetrain, Whitepoint Digital, Basis Berlin Filmproduction

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Panopticon (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)

Directed by George Sikharulidze

Produced by 20 Stepsk

Coproduced by FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent FilmProject

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Click HERE to see the films selected for the BIAFF International Short Films Competition.