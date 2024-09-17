Batumi International Art-house Film Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

The festival will screen 55 titles (long and short films) from over 25 countries. Twenty films have been selected for the International Short Film Competition.
Batumi International Film Festival is organised by Batumi Art-house "Argani" with support from NDF (New Democracy Fund), Embassy of Italy, Goethe Institute, Embassy of Sweden, Danish Culture Institute, Norwegian Film Institute, Embassy of Latvia, Embassy of Brazil, Vistula Film Foundation and Batumi Puppet Theatre.
BIAFF Feature Film International Competition:
Dying (Germany)
Directed by Matthias Glasner
The Editorial Office (Ukraine, Germany, Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Roman Bondarchuk
Produced by Moon Man and South Films
Coproduced by Elemag Pictures, Silverart, MasterFilm
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, MDM, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages
Strawman (Poland)
Directed by Robert Gliński
Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Krakow Festival Office
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Greice (Brazil, Portugal)
Directed by Leonardo Mouramateus
Loveable (Norway)
Directed by Lilja Ingolfsdottir
Junks and Dolls (Iran)
Directed by Manijet Hekmat
Not What You Think (Turkey)
Directed by Vuslat Saraçoğlu
Together 99 (Sweden, Denmark)
Directed by Lukas Moodysson
The Antique (Georgia, Finland, Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze
Produced by Cinetech, Cinetrain, Whitepoint Digital, Basis Berlin Filmproduction
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Panopticon (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)
Directed by George Sikharulidze
Produced by 20 Stepsk
Coproduced by FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent FilmProject
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Click HERE to see the films selected for the BIAFF International Short Films Competition.