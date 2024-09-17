17-09-2024

Batumi International Art-house Film Festival 2024 Announces Lineup

    BATUMI: Rusudan Glurjidze’s The Antique and George Sikharulidze’s Panopticon are among the ten films selected for the Feature Film International Competition of the 19th Batumi International Art-house Film Festival (BIAFF), which will be held from 27 September to 3 October 2024.

    The festival will screen 55 titles (long and short films) from over 25 countries. Twenty films have been selected for the International Short Film Competition.

    Batumi International Film Festival is organised by Batumi Art-house "Argani" with support from NDF (New Democracy Fund), Embassy of Italy, Goethe Institute, Embassy of Sweden, Danish Culture Institute, Norwegian Film Institute, Embassy of Latvia, Embassy of Brazil, Vistula Film Foundation and Batumi Puppet Theatre.

    BIAFF Feature Film International Competition:

    Dying (Germany)
    Directed by Matthias Glasner

    The Editorial Office (Ukraine, Germany, Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Roman Bondarchuk
    Produced by Moon Man and South Films
    Coproduced by Elemag Pictures, SilverartMasterFilm
    Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, MDM, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film FundEurimages

    Strawman (Poland)
    Directed by Robert Gliński
    Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
    Coproduced by Telewizja PolskaKrakow Festival Office
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Greice (Brazil, Portugal)
    Directed by Leonardo Mouramateus

    Loveable (Norway)
    Directed by Lilja Ingolfsdottir

    Junks and Dolls (Iran)
    Directed by Manijet Hekmat

    Not What You Think (Turkey)
    Directed by Vuslat Saraçoğlu

    Together 99 (Sweden, Denmark)
    Directed by Lukas Moodysson

    The Antique (Georgia, Finland, Switzerland, Germany)
    Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze
    Produced by Cinetech, Cinetrain, Whitepoint Digital, Basis Berlin Filmproduction
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    Panopticon (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)
    Directed by George Sikharulidze 
    Produced by 20 Stepsk
    Coproduced by FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent FilmProject
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center 

    Click HERE to see the films selected for the BIAFF International Short Films Competition.

