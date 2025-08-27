Film in Georgia Supports 65 Film Projects since its Inception

TBILISI: A total of 65 film projects have been supported within Film in Georgia since the programme’s launch in 2016, with an investment exceeding 63,773,270 EUR / 200 m GEL.

Film in Georgia was implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development’s Produce in Georgia agency. It offers a 20% cash rebate on qualified expenses incurred in Georgia, with an addition of up to 5% for promoting Georgia.

The programme is also promoting Georgia at various film markets and festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and the American Film Market.

Recently, American and British film producers visited Georgia within Film in Georgia. The Vice-President of HBO East Coast Productions was among the guests.