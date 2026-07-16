First Edition of South Adriatic Co-Development Film Fund Announces Winners

PODGORICA: Two Montenegrin projects produced by Miljan Vučelić and Ivan Marinović are among the eight projects that received support within the first call of the South Adriatic Co-Development Film Fund (IPA).

The projects Nothing Will Be Named After Me / Po meni se ništa neće zvati produced by Miljan Vučelić of Bitter Frames Production in coproduction with the Italian company Quasar Production, and Il Genio, produced by Ivan Marinović of Adriatic Western in coproduction with the Italian company Pilgrim, received 20,000 EUR each.

The Montenegrin company Artikulacija Film and producer Ivan Đurović participating as a coproducer in the project Mati's Version of the production company Palosanto Films, also received support from the Fund.

The Fund was launched by the Apulia Film Commission Foundation, in cooperation with the Film Centre of Montenegro, the National Cinematography Center of Albania, and the Molise Cultura Foundation, as part of the FRAME project (Fostering Regional Advancement and Market Expansion of Audiovisual SMEs in the South Adriatic), financed through the Interreg IPA South Adriatic Program 2021-2027.

A total of 33 applications were received. Of the eight supported projects, three are Italian, three Albanian and two Montenegrin, with a total of 20 companies involved in coproductions, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro.