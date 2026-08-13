FNE at Venice 2026: Levan Koguashvili's Guria to World Premiere in Venice Spotlight

TBILISI: Georgian director Levan Koguashvili's fourth feature film, Guria / გურია, has been selected for the Venice Spotlight section of the 2026 Venice International Film Festival (2 – 12 September 2026), where it will celebrate its world premiere. The film is one of eight titles selected for the programme dedicated to distinctive auteur works from around the world. The film is a coproduction between Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Norway, and Türkiye, with partners from Saudi Arabia.

Announcing the official programme, Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera described Guria as "a very funny comedy that continues the traditions of Georgian cinema," highlighting the film's blend of humour and humanity.

Set in western Georgia during the turbulent years following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Guria is a 118-minute black-and-white dramedy following Zuriko, a widowed hazelnut farmer who refuses to sell his harvest for unfair prices, while searching for a second chance at love. Around him unfolds a portrait of village life where power cuts, poverty and violence coexist with friendship, music, absurdity and resilience.

The screenplay was written by Boris Frumin, with Levan Koguashvili and George Kekelidze also credited as writers. The cast is led by Kakhaber Tcholadze, Natia Nikolaishvili, and Vamekh Jangidze.

The film was shot over approximately 40 days and completed principal photography in March 2026. The project was completed in June 2026.

Reflecting on the genesis of the project, Koguashvili said: "The 1990s were an odd time for me, filled with pain and sorrow, but also with human warmth and irony. Everyday life was tragic, yet it created unforgettable stories and images. Guria is my attempt to capture that unique period, where friendship, love, music, and humour existed alongside hardship."

Produced by Olena Yershova, Levan Koguashvili and Boris Frumin, Guria is a seven-country coproduction between Kino Iberica (Georgia), Cineworx (Switzerland), Tarantula (Luxembourg), ArtFest (Bulgaria), Tato Film/Maya Films (Türkiye) and Staer (Norway), and also with The Red Sea Fund, and The Red Sea Film Festival Initiative from Saudi Arabia. The coproducers are Pascal Traechslin, Donato Rotunno, Stefan Kitanov, Kanat Doğramacı, Elisa Pirir, and Kaleem Aftab.

The project has an estimated budget of 1.5 m EUR / 4.5 m GEL, and it received support from the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian Public Broadcaster, the Hubert Bals Fund, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Sørfond, the Red Sea Fund, and Eurimages.

It was presented at L'Atelier of the Cannes Film Festival, and received the Best Project Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival's Works in Progress programme.

Koguashvili is one of the leading figures of contemporary Georgian cinema. His debut feature Street Days (2010, produced by Independent Film Project, and Moving Pictures) premiered in competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, while Blind Dates (2013, Millimeter Film, Kino Iberica, Tato Film) screened in Toronto and Berlin before winning over 20 international awards. His documentary Gogita's New Life (2016) premiered in competition at IDFA, and his feature film Brighton 4th (2021) won three major awards at the Tribeca Film Festival, including Best International Narrative Feature. An international coproduction, Brighton 4th involved Kino Iberica as production company and Bulgaria’s Art Fest among its coproducers.

Production Information:

Producer:

Kino Iberica (Georgia)

Olena Yershova: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Cineworx (Switzerland)

Tarantula (Luxembourg)

ArtFest (Bulgaria)

Tato Film/Maya Films (Türkiye)

Staer (Norway)

The Red Sea Fund, The Red Sea Film Festival Initiative (Saudi Arabia)

Credits:

Director: Levan Koguashvili

Scriptwriters: Boris Frumin with Levan Koguashvili and George Kekelidze

DoPs: Gigi Samsonadze, Giorgi Shvelidze

Production designer: Kote Japaridze

Costume designers: Eka Bichinashvili, Keti Kalandadze

Cast: Kakhaber Tcholadze, Natia Nikolaishvili, Vamekh Jangidze