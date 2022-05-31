Zsa Zsa Gabor Museum Opens in Budapest

BUDAPEST: A museum has opened in Budapest dedicated to Hungary’s most famous film star Zsa Zsa Gabor, who died in 2016. The museum was opened by her widower Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, 78, who was in Budapest for the opening.

The museum with its permanent exhibition is located in the Origo Film Studio and pays tribute to Gabor’s flamboyant personality. Exhibits include memorabilia as well as Gabor’s dresses and furniture.

Gabor died of a heart attack at the age of 99 five years after marrying Von Anhalt 1986. He was the last of her nine husbands. Despite spending most of her career in Hollywood her ashes were buried in Budapest last year.

Zsa Zsa was born in Hungary in 1917 to a wealthy family. She was a former beauty queen, who was crowned "Miss Hungary" in the 1930s. She emigrated to the USA before WWII and became famous in Hollywood for her roles in a long list of films and popular TV shows.