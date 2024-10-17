The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent Nominated for EFA’s EUROPEAN SHORT FILM – Prix Vimeo

BERLIN: Nebojša Slijepčević’ Palme d’or winner The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent is among the five titles nominated in the category EUROPEAN SHORT FILM – Prix Vimeo at the European Film Awards 2024. The film is a coproduction between Croatia, France, Bulgaria and Slovenia.

With this award, the European Film Academy (EFA) enters a partnership with Vimeo, which will serve as the exclusive title sponsor of this prize and will curate a selection of short films on EFA’s website.

The category EUROPEAN SHORT FILM – Prix Vimeo is organised by the European Film Academy in co-operation with a series of film festivals across Europe.

Last week it was announced that Gints Zilbalodis’s Latvian/French/Belgian coproduction Flow / Straume, produced by Dream Well Studio, coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and Kristina Dufková’s Czech/French/Slovak coproduction Living Large, produced by Barletta, coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab and Novanima Productions, were nominated in the category European Animated Feature Film.

Further nominations for the 37th edition of the European Film Awards will be known on 5 November 2024 and the winners will be announced on 7 December 2024 in Lucerne.

Click HERE to see the nominations in the EUROPEAN SHORT FILM – Prix Vimeo category and HERE to see the nominations in the European Animated Feature Film category.