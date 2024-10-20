Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024 Announces Full Competition Selection

"In the Official Selection, we are not trying to highlight a certain theme or a particular region, we are free in our choices. This year's trends and topics include themes of old age, the end of life and euthanasia, perhaps due to the influence of COVID. On the other hand, bullying in schools and children's rights are topical issues too," the festival’s director Tiina Lokk said in a statement.
The main competition’s jury is chaired by the acclaimed German director Christoph Hochhäusler and composed of Philipino producer Bianca Balbuena, Lithuanian producer Marija Razgutė, French director Jawad Rhalib and Lithuanian director Tomas Vengris.
The festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will run from 14 to 22 November 2024.
Official Selection Competition Section:
Buzzheart (Greece)
Directed by Dennis Iliadis
Can I Get a Witness (Canada)
Directed by Ann Marie Fleming
Deaf Lovers (Estonia, Serbia)
Directed by Boris Guts
Produced by Move On!
Coproduced by Max-Grip
Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico, Lebanon)
Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak
Girl America (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland)
Directed by Viktor Tauš
Produced by Heaven’s Gate
Coproduced by Václav Dejčmar, Barrandov Studio, VOYO, Česká televise, B Film, PFX, K Film Swiss
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Regional Film Fund – Pilsen region, Czech and Slovak production incentives
Out of Control (France)
Directed by Anne le Ny
Pink Lady (Israel, Italy)
Directed by Nir Bergman
Pyre (India)
Directed by Vinod Kapri
Seed of the Desert (Colombia)
Directed by Sebastián Parra R.
Silent City Driver (Mongolia)
Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj
Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Philippines, Singapore, Italy)
Directed by Petersen Vargas
The Loop (South Korea)
Directed by Sang-beom Koo
The Exalted (Latvia, Estonia, Greece)
Directed by Juris Kursietis
Produced by White Picture
Coproduced by Stellar Film , Asterisk*
Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Fund of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Greek Film Centre
The Mousetrap (Ukraine)
Directed by Serhii Kastornykh
Reading Lolita in Tehran (Italy, Israel)
Directed by Eran Riklis
The Boy with Pink Pants (Italy)
Directed by Margherita Ferri
100 Liters of Gold (Finland, Italy)
Directed by Teemu Nikki
Shadow (Estonia)
Directed by Jaak Kilmi
Produced by Taska Film
Coproduced by Apollo Film Productions, HansaFilm, Reede
Supported by the Estonian Film Foundation, the Tartu Film Fund
