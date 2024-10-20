Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024 Announces Full Competition Selection

Tiina Lokk, the founder and director of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

TALLINN: Eighteen titles, including 11 world premieres and seven international premieres, will vie in the main competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), which will be held 8 – 24 November 2024.

"In the Official Selection, we are not trying to highlight a certain theme or a particular region, we are free in our choices. This year's trends and topics include themes of old age, the end of life and euthanasia, perhaps due to the influence of COVID. On the other hand, bullying in schools and children's rights are topical issues too," the festival’s director Tiina Lokk said in a statement.

The main competition’s jury is chaired by the acclaimed German director Christoph Hochhäusler and composed of Philipino producer Bianca Balbuena, Lithuanian producer Marija Razgutė, French director Jawad Rhalib and Lithuanian director Tomas Vengris.

The festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will run from 14 to 22 November 2024.

Official Selection Competition Section:

Buzzheart (Greece)

Directed by Dennis Iliadis

Can I Get a Witness (Canada)

Directed by Ann Marie Fleming

Deaf Lovers (Estonia, Serbia)

Directed by Boris Guts

Produced by Move On!

Coproduced by Max-Grip

Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico, Lebanon)

Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

Girl America (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland)

Directed by Viktor Tauš

Produced by Heaven’s Gate

Coproduced by Václav Dejčmar, Barrandov Studio, VOYO, Česká televise, B Film, PFX, K Film Swiss

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Regional Film Fund – Pilsen region, Czech and Slovak production incentives

Out of Control (France)

Directed by Anne le Ny

Pink Lady (Israel, Italy)

Directed by Nir Bergman

Pyre (India)

Directed by Vinod Kapri

Seed of the Desert (Colombia)

Directed by Sebastián Parra R.

Silent City Driver (Mongolia)

Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj

Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Philippines, Singapore, Italy)

Directed by Petersen Vargas

The Loop (South Korea)

Directed by Sang-beom Koo

The Exalted (Latvia, Estonia, Greece)

Directed by Juris Kursietis

Produced by White Picture

Coproduced by Stellar Film , Asterisk*

Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Fund of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Greek Film Centre

The Mousetrap (Ukraine)

Directed by Serhii Kastornykh

Reading Lolita in Tehran (Italy, Israel)

Directed by Eran Riklis

The Boy with Pink Pants (Italy)

Directed by Margherita Ferri

100 Liters of Gold (Finland, Italy)

Directed by Teemu Nikki

Shadow (Estonia)

Directed by Jaak Kilmi

Produced by Taska Film

Coproduced by Apollo Film Productions, HansaFilm, Reede

Supported by the Estonian Film Foundation, the Tartu Film Fund

