20-10-2024

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024 Announces Full Competition Selection

    Tiina Lokk, the founder and director of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival Tiina Lokk, the founder and director of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival photo: Aron Urb

    TALLINN: Eighteen titles, including 11 world premieres and seven international premieres, will vie in the main competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which will be held 8 – 24 November 2024.

    "In the Official Selection, we are not trying to highlight a certain theme or a particular region, we are free in our choices. This year's trends and topics include themes of old age, the end of life and euthanasia, perhaps due to the influence of COVID. On the other hand, bullying in schools and children's rights are topical issues too,"  the festival’s director Tiina Lokk said in a statement.

    The main competition’s jury is chaired by the acclaimed German director Christoph Hochhäusler and composed of Philipino producer Bianca Balbuena, Lithuanian producer Marija Razgutė, French director Jawad Rhalib and Lithuanian director Tomas Vengris.

    The festival’s industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will run from 14 to 22 November 2024. 

    Official Selection Competition Section:

    Buzzheart (Greece)
    Directed by Dennis Iliadis

    Can I Get a Witness (Canada)
    Directed by Ann Marie Fleming

    Deaf Lovers (Estonia, Serbia)
    Directed by Boris Guts
    Produced by Move On!
    Coproduced by Max-Grip

    Empire of the Rabbits (Turkey, Croatia, Mexico, Lebanon)
    Directed by Seyfettin Tokmak

    Girl America (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland)
    Directed by Viktor Tauš
    Produced by Heaven’s Gate
    Coproduced by Václav Dejčmar, Barrandov Studio, VOYO, Česká televise, B Film, PFX, K Film Swiss
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Regional Film Fund – Pilsen region, Czech and Slovak production incentives  

    Out of Control (France)
    Directed by Anne le Ny

    Pink Lady (Israel, Italy)
    Directed by Nir Bergman

    Pyre (India)
    Directed by Vinod Kapri

    Seed of the Desert (Colombia)
    Directed by Sebastián Parra R.

    Silent City Driver (Mongolia)
    Directed by Sengedorj Janchivdorj

    Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Philippines, Singapore, Italy)
    Directed by Petersen Vargas

    The Loop (South Korea)
    Directed by Sang-beom Koo

    The Exalted (Latvia, Estonia, Greece)
    Directed by Juris Kursietis
    Produced by White Picture
    Coproduced by Stellar Film , Asterisk*
    Supported by  Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Fund of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Greek Film Centre

    The Mousetrap (Ukraine)
    Directed by Serhii Kastornykh

    Reading Lolita in Tehran (Italy, Israel)
    Directed by Eran Riklis

    The Boy with Pink Pants (Italy)
    Directed by Margherita Ferri

    100 Liters of Gold (Finland, Italy)
    Directed by Teemu Nikki

    Shadow (Estonia)
    Directed by Jaak Kilmi
    Produced by Taska Film
    Coproduced by Apollo Film Productions, HansaFilm, Reede
    Supported by the Estonian Film Foundation, the Tartu Film Fund

