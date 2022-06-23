PRODUCTION: Ildikó Enyedi Shoots Pilot for Human Trafficking Hungarian Series

BUDAPEST: Golden Bear-winner Ildikó Enyedi starts shooting the pilot episode of the TV series Angel’s Trumpets / Angyaltrombiták at the end of June 2022. The bloody and humorous revenge story was written by young Katalin Besenyei, who pitched it at the Hypewriter TV Series Pitch Forum in 2021 to a jury having Enyedi among its members. The project was awarded and Enyedi eventually boarded the project.

The story takes place in Békés County, in the southeast corner of Hungary. It is produced by Ákos Erdős through Paprika Studios, and it will have its first public screening at this year's Hypewriter competition in autumn. After that, thanks to RTL Hungary, it will be presented to the general public. It depends on the pilot whether a full season of Angel’s Trumpets will be made.

The two protagonists of the series are Anna and Jázmin, who were victims of human trafficking and now live in a sheltered house in Hungary. After learning that Jasmine’s sister, 15-year-old Bella, may have gone abroad as well, they escape from the sheltered house to rescue her, take revenge on the mafia and thus finally be free.

"In her visual conception for the pilot episode, Ildikó wrote that it was a folk tale, or rather a ballad that reminded her of Joel and Ethan Coen’s Fargo for its absurdity and humour, but at the same time it is about a quite unreal and yet very close friendship of two girls," Besenyei explained to FNE why Enyedi committed to the series. It was a happy coincidence because the scriptwriter envisioned Angel’s Trumpets as a ballad from the start and one of her early inspirations was Fargo.

The series has strong links to the thriller and crime genres, but because two completely inadequate action heroes are trying to take revenge, it causes many comic situations. “We want to treat rural Hungary with respectful humour”, said Besenyei.

The main characters are played by Niké Kurta and Emma Baranyi. Niké Kurta had a supporting role in Eternal Winter / Örök tél directed by Attila Szász and produced by Szupermodern Studio, she appeared in the series Therapy / Terápia, which was partly directed by Enyedi and produced by HBO Hungary, and she also played a sex worker in Well / Kút directed by Attila Gigor and produced by KMH Film.

“Emma Baranyi is a third-year acting student at the University of Theatre and Film Arts in Budapest. It’s time for everyone to get to know her because she’s a very talented and lovable phenomenon,” Besenyei introduced the other lead actress.

The production designer is Imola Láng, who has already worked with Enyedi on The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története, produced by Inforg-M&M Film

and coproduced by Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions, Moliwood Films. "We are trying to create the world of the two girls with few and subtle methods. Our goal is to create environments which are not recognisable as sets," Láng summarised her approach to the Angel’s Trumpets.

Katalin Besenyei graduated in film directing from the Sapientia Hungarian University of Transylvania in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. She directed a couple of short films, including My Father's Doctor Doesn't Practice / Apám orvosa nem praktizál, which was selected for the competition programme of the Friss Hús International Short Film Festival in 2017.

Production Information:

Producer:

Paprika Studios (Hungary)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Ildikó Enyedi

Scriptwriter: Katalin Besenyei

DoP: Júlia Vaszari

Production designer: Imola Láng

Costume designer: Ilona Karácsony

Cast: Niké Kurta, Emma Baranyi