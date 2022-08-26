26-08-2022

FESTIVALS: CineFest 2022 Announces Full Lineup

By
    Emoke Pal in Heights and Depths by Sándor Csoma Emoke Pal in Heights and Depths by Sándor Csoma credit: Juno11 Pictures

    BUDAPEST: CineFest has grown into the best film festival in Hungary with hard work and a strong lineup year after year. The 18th edition, which will be held 9 – 17 September 2022, will screen three Hungarian films including two world premieres in the competition programme.

    Heights and Depths / Magasságok és mélységek, the debut feature by Sándor Csoma starring Emőke Pál and Zsolt Trill, depicts the death of famous Hungarian mountaineer Zsolt Erőss, and how his widow Hilda Sterczer coped with the tragic event amid painfully large media interest.

    Riviera East / Nyugati nyaralás by Dániel Tiszeker and Balázs Lévai is a comedy taking the audience back to the last decade of the socialist era, when it was still quite hard to travel to Western Europe.

    Six Weeks / Hat hét by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi, which debuted at the Sarajevo Film Festival 2022, follows a professional table tennis player, who after gaving up her newborn baby has the opportunity, according to the law, to change her mind during six weeks.

    Central and Eastern Europe is represented by three other films in the competition: Vesper, with which Lithuanian director Kristina Buožytė returns to CineFest ten years after winning the Emeric Pressburger Award for Vanishing Waves (Tremora), EO by Jerzy Skolimowski, and Romanian Immaculate by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark.

    The festival ends on 17 September 2022 with the Hungarian premiere of Ordinary Failures / Hétköznapi kudarcok by Cristina Grosan, a Czech/Slovak/Hungarian/Italian coproduction that will screen out of competition. The film produced by Xova Film and coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon FilmgroupSuper film and the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E., will arrive in Miskolc right after its world premiere in the Venice Days section at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

    The full lineup of the CineFest 2022 is available here.

    FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

    A Love Song (USA)
    Directed by Max Walker-Silverman

    Boy From Heaven (Sweden)
    Directed by Tarik Saleh

    Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont

    Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
    Directed by Marie Kreutzer

    Decision to Leave (South Korea)
    Directed by Park Chan-wook

    EO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    Holy Spider (Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France)
    Directed by Ali Abbasi

    Il buco (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
    Produced by Axel Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Heights and Depths / Magasságok és Mélységek (Hungary)
    Directed by Sándor Csoma
    Produced by JUNO11 Pictures
    Coproduced by Sparks
    Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary

    Return to Dust (China)
    Directed by Li Ruijun

    Riviera East / Nyugati nyaralás (Hungary)
    Directed by Dániel Tiszeker, Balázs Lévai
    Produced by Little Bus Production
    Supported by National Film Institute – Hungary

    Six Weeks / Hat hét (Hungary)
    Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
    Produced by Sparks
    Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary

    The Accusation / Les choses humaines (France)
    Directed by Yvan Attal

    The Integrity of Joseph Chambers (USA)
    Directed by Robert Machoian

    Vesper (Lithuania, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Kristina Buožytė, Bruno Samper
    Produced by Natrix Films
    Coproduced by VFX, 10.80 Films, EV.L Prod
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Published in Hungary

    Latest from Denes Varga

    More in this category:« The 5th Budapest Classic Film Marathon Proposes a Budapest, Vienna, Hollywood Programme