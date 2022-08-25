The 5th Budapest Classic Film Marathon Proposes a Budapest, Vienna, Hollywood Programme

BUDAPEST: The 5th edition of the Budapest Classic Film Marathon, a festival of restored films, will be held from 13 to 18 September, organised again by the National Film Institute – Hungary . This year the festival will focus on Hollywood’s Central European roots.

About a hundred films will be screened in several locations including the square in front of the Basilica, the Uránia National Film Theater, the Toldi cinema, the Budapest French Institute and the Corvin cinema.

The festival will screen the most important films by the Zemplén-born Hollywood founders, Adolph Zukor and William Fox, as well as by Mihály Kertész, Vilma Bánky, Béla Lugosi, Miklós Rózsa, Rudolph Maté, Peter Lorre (László Löwenstein), Joe Pasternak and Paul Lukas, an Austrian who has worked a lot with Hungarian artists.

The festival will also commemorate cinematographer László Kovács, as well as Ferenc Szécsényi and Sándor Pécsi, who would have been 100 years old in 2022, István Eiben (who was born 120 years ago) and Jenő Janovics (who was born 150 years ago). The 65 years of Pannónia Filmstúdió will also be celebrated.

The purpose of the Budapest Classic Film Marathon is to bring the values of Hungarian film into domestic and international focus, and to present the most cherished treasures of European film archives to the Hungarian audience, reads a press release from the National Film Institute – Hungary.

The Budapest, Vienna, Hollywood programme is made in cooperation with the Austrian Cultural Forum, the Austrian Film Museum and the Austrian Film Archive.

The organisers are providing 2,000 free accreditations for students.