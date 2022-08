BUDAPEST: Documentary filmmakers, film critics and students are invited to apply for the Film Critics Workshop, the DocLab Workshop and the Student Jury at the 19th edition of the Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , which will be held in Budapest 8 – 20 November 2022.

The deadline for the inaugural edition of the Young Film Critics Workshop is 16 September 2022 and the deadline for the 4-day DocLab Workshop is 26 September 2022.

University students can apply to be members of the Student Jury and to award the best film in the International Competition till 25 September 2022.

Click HERE for more information.